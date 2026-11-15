Boone’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box and specialty stores both hiring. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1389

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1515 SE Marshall St, Boone, IA 50036

Type: Full-Time, Seasonal

Pay: $20 – $33 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Lead seasonal associates as they move and merchandise holiday and seasonal products throughout the store. Comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1389

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1515 SE Marshall St, Boone, IA 50036

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $20 – $33 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Oversee food and consumables, from stocking and merchandising to helping customers find what they need and building seasonal displays. Full-time role with Walmart benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, PTO, and access to tuition-paid education.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Boone, IA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Support the store and assistant managers with sales, customer service, and daily operations, including opening/closing the store and leading the team on the sales floor. Offers paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, and clear paths for promotion; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.