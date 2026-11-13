Thinking about adding a cat to your family in Boone, IA? These sweet kitties at Boone Area Humane Society are already vetted and waiting for a safe, indoor home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Boone Area Humane Society

Phone: (515) 432-6112

Care requirements: Indoor-only; may not be declawed.

Indoor-only; may not be declawed. Medical: Spayed, FeLV tested, microchipped, dewormed, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

👉 Meet Lil' Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Boone Area Humane Society

Phone: (515) 432-6112

Care requirements: Indoor-only; may not be declawed.

Indoor-only; may not be declawed. Medical: Spayed, FeLV tested, microchipped, dewormed, and current on age-appropriate vaccines.

👉 Meet Haven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Boone Area Humane Society

Phone: (515) 432-6112

Care requirements: Indoor-only; may not be declawed.

Indoor-only; may not be declawed. Medical: Neutered, FeLV tested, microchipped, dewormed, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

👉 Meet Harbor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Boone Area Humane Society

Phone: (515) 432-6112

Care requirements: Indoor-only; may not be declawed.

Indoor-only; may not be declawed. Medical: Spayed, FeLV tested, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccines.

👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Boone Area Humane Society

Phone: (515) 432-6112

Care requirements: Indoor-only; may not be declawed.

Indoor-only; may not be declawed. Medical: Spayed, FeLV tested, microchipped, dewormed, and up to date on vaccines.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (8 years old)

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Boone Area Humane Society

Phone: (515) 432-6112

Story: Kalika was adopted years ago and recently found again, thin and matted, but safely returned to the shelter thanks to her microchip. Boone Area Humane Society has welcomed her back and is now looking for a new loving home for this resilient girl.

Kalika was adopted years ago and recently found again, thin and matted, but safely returned to the shelter thanks to her microchip. Boone Area Humane Society has welcomed her back and is now looking for a new loving home for this resilient girl. Medical: Spayed, FeLV tested, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Kalika and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boone, IA, consider stopping by Boone Area Humane Society during open hours or calling (515) 432-6112 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.