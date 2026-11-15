📢 Independence firefighter dies in hiking accident at Pinnacles Park

The Independence Fire Department is mourning Firefighter Sarah Longest, who died in a hiking accident in Pinnacles Park, just north of Columbia in Boone County, Missouri.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday about a person who had fallen from a cliff. Deputies and responders found Longest, who had fallen about 50 feet, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been hiking with an acquaintance, and authorities say they believe this was a tragic accident, with no signs of foul play.

Longest was a HAZMAT technician, a member of the department’s Peer Support Team, and a Good and Welfare Trustee for IAFF Local 781. She had served with the Independence Fire Department since March 10, 2025.

In a statement, the department praised her service, compassion, and commitment to others and extended condolences to her family, friends, and fellow firefighters.