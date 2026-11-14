🚨 Deer-related crash injures Columbia driver in Boone County

A 62-year-old Columbia woman was hurt in a crash with a deer in Boone County on Nov. 12 at 12:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she was driving a Nissan Maxima northbound on Route B, south of Oakland Church Road, when her car hit a deer.

She suffered moderate injuries and was taken by Boone Health to University Hospital for treatment.

If you drive in this area, especially along Route B, be extra cautious for deer crossing the road, even during the day.