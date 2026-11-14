📢 Public hearing on two zoning permits – Nov. 23

The Boone County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse, 222 South 4th Street, Albion, Nebraska.

They will discuss conditional use permits for:

A request from Nancy Thiele to split 7.81 acres with an existing house from a larger tract in the SW ¼ of Section 12, Township 22, Range 7 W of the 6th PM , currently owned by Paradise Valley Inc.

to split with an existing house from a larger tract in the , currently owned by A request from Charles Borer to build an accessory building within the required setback at Lot 5, Block 7 (305 E Main Street), Petersburg, NE.

An agenda is available for review in the Zoning Administrator’s Office at the courthouse. For more information, call 402-395-2737 during normal business hours.