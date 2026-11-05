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Can AI Help You with Holiday Shopping?
By Beth Braverman, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance,3 days ago
Product recommendations, gift suggestions, budget building, and more – AI help with holiday shopping is here. Shoppers looking to stretch their holiday budget this year have a powerful tool to help: artificial intelligence. Already, nearly seven in 10 consumers use AI tools to assist them as they shop, the marketing firm LDWW reports. And various surveys have found that anywhere from 29% to 65% of consumers specifically plan to use AI to help with holiday purchases this year, from coming up with gift ideas to finding the best deals.