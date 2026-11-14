‘Jumanji: Open World’

In theaters Dec. 25

Worlds collide in “Jumanji: Open World,” the third film in the action-comedy reboot. The film sees the four heroes of the gaming world—Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Professor Shelly (Jack Black), Mouse Finbar (Kevin Hart) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan)—suddenly thrown into the real world. Spencer (Alex Wolff), Martha (Morgan Turner), Fridge (Ser’Sarius Blain) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) must figure out how to get the four characters back into Jumanji. This time, Spencer’s mom, Janice (Marin Hinkle), her beau Donatas (Dan Hildebrand) and youngster Tyson (Jack Jewkes) come along for the ride.

“Jumanji: Open World” is the third and final installment of the “Jumanji” reboot trilogy. Based on the children’s books by Chris Van Allsburg, the story was first brought to screen in 1995’s “Jumanji” with the sequel “Zathura: A Space Adventure” coming out in 2005.

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven’ Season 3

Airing Dec. 30 on AMC

Season 3 of “Mayfair Witches” is returning to AMC on Dec. 30 under a new name: “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven.” The rebranding hints at a new era and new enemies for Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) and her family of witches. Returning for this season are Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Betsy Brandt and Eliza Scanlen.

‘Children of Blood and Bone’

In theaters Jan. 15

“Children of Blood and Bone” is an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s novel of the same name. The young adult romantasy stars Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejofor, Lashana Lynch, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

It is set to be released Jan. 15, 2027.

Adeyemi’s debut Afrofuturistic novel is the first in her “Legacy of Orïsha” trilogy of books. It focuses on Zélie (Mbedu) as she tries to bring magic back to the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, an alternate pre-colonial Nigeria. Gina Prince-Bythewood is the film’s director.

‘Fing’

In theaters Jan. 15

Based on the children’s book of the same name by British comedian David Walliams, “Fing!” follows the Meek family—parents Mr Meek (Blake Harrison) and Mrs. Meek (Mia Wasikowska)—as they seek to capture a mythical creature known as a fing upon request by their headstrong daughter Myrtle (Iona Bell). Bringing Fing into the family helps calm Myrtle, but when a wildlife park owner, the Viscount (Taika Waititi) steals Fing, the Meek family must go on a rescue mission. The film is directed by Jeffrey Walker, and co-written by Walliams and Kevin Cecil.

‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

In theaters on Feb. 12, on Netflix April 2

From director Greta Gerwig, “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,” based on C.S. Lewis’ 1955 novel, is the origin story of Narnia. The film will have a theatrical release on Feb. 12, 2027 and will later be available on Netflix starting April 2. This is the first time “The Magician’s Nephew” has been adapted for the screen. The cast includes newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell alongside movie stars Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough and Susan Wokoma.

‘How to Train Your Dragon 2′

In theaters June 11

The second film in the live-action version of “How to Train Your Dragon” is set to hit theaters June 11. If it’s anything like the 2014 animated version of the movie, it will follow as Hiccup (Mason Thames), Astrid (Nico Parker) and their friends discover an ice cave filled with dragons—including one very large one. They also find Hiccup’s long-lost mother Valka (Cate Blanchett). The various films in the franchise are based on the books by Cressida Cowell. This film is not yet rated, but the first movie was PG.

‘Shrek 5′

In theaters June 30

Shrek (Mike Myers) and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) head off on a new adventure to Further Further Away in the new “Shrek 5.” The film features the typical cast of characters for a “Shrek” movie—Fiona (Cameron Diaz), the Gingerbread Man and even Shrek and Fiona’s now-grown children, Felicia (Zendaya), Farkle (Skyler Gisondo) and Fergus (Marcello Hernández). The animated film is inspired by the 1990 children’s book by William Steig.