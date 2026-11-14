Action-packed animes, your favorite animated superheroes and all the Pixar and Disney you can handle—animation isn’t just for kids anymore. Below are the animated adaptations being released in the coming months.We’ll keep this page up-to-date with the latesst releases, so make sure to bookmark!

‘Dive in Wonderland’

In theaters Nov. 16

“Dive in Wonderland” is a Japanese animated adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” The film, directed by Toshiya Shinohara, is set to hit U.S. theaters for one day only on Nov. 16. Maika Pugh voices the character of Alice, with Nanoka Hara as Rise, Mayu Matsuoka as the Queen of Hearts, Koji Yamamoto as the Mad Hatter, Norito Yashima as the March Hare and Kappei Yamaguchi as the White Rabbit.

‘Steps’

Streaming Nov. 20 on Netflix

The new Netflix animated adaptation of the “Cinderella” story, called “Steps,” tells the little-known story of Cinderella’s evil stepsisters, Lilith (Ali Wong) and Margot (Stephanie Hsu). Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and takes over the ball with Margot.

“This dooms the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of the villainous Priscilla, who swoops in and snatches the throne,” a synopsis of the adaptation reads.

Lilith and Margot must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) on a quest to save the kingdom.

‘Fool Night’

Streaming Nov. 26 on Netflix

Netflix’s second teaser trailer for “Fool Night” announced a Nov. 26 release date for the anime series. The series is adapted from the manga by Kasumi Yasuda. Director Atsushi Yukawa is helming the project, which tells of a dystopian future in which most of Earth’s plant life has died after thick clouds permanently block the sun. To provide humans the oxygen they need to survive, a new technology is created to transform people near death into plants in a process called Transfloration.

“A young man, Toshiro Kamiya, lives in poverty and works hard to pay taxes, cover living expenses and afford medication for his mentally ill mother,” a synopsis of the series reads. “However, the cruel reality around him gradually eats away at his hope.

“Should he continue living as a human being, or cast off his suffering and start a new life as a plant?”

‘In Waves’

In theaters Nov. 27; streaming Dec. 11 on Netflix

An animated adaptation of “In Waves” will be released Dec. 11 on Netflix. The feature film is an adaptation of the autobiographical graphic novel of the same name by AJ Dungo. The film, directed by Phuong Mai Nguyen, features the voices of Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu as teenagers falling in love and facing the consequences of a sudden illness.

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway’

Streaming Dec. 4 on Disney+

The Heffley family makes a last-minute decision to go out of town to the beach instead of staying home for Christmas in the Disney+ holiday special “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway.” As is typical, things go hilariously wrong for Greg and his family in this adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway.” The film begins streaming Dec. 4.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Season 2

Streaming Jan. 13 on Disney+

The second season of Marvel’s animated series “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” is set to premiere on Disney+ on Jan. 13. It comes on the heels of a new comic book series bridging the gap between Season 1 and Season 2. In addition to Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames), the series will feature Charlie Cox voicing Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and Grace Song as Nico Minoru.

‘Tangles’

In limited theaters Jan. 15; nationwide Jan. 22

“Tangles” is a black-and-white animated film for adults about a young woman dealing with the effects of her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. It’s an adaptation of the autobiographical graphic novel “Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer’s, My Mother and Me” by Sarah Leavitt. The voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson as Sarah and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as her mother Midge. The star-studded cast doesn’t stop there; Bryan Cranston, Samira Wiley, Beanie Feldstein, Seth Rogen, Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Bowen Yang and Wanda Sykes also star.

Leavitt wrote the script along with Trev Renney and Leah Nelson, who also directed. The film debuts in theaters in limited cities on Jan. 22 and goes to wide release on Jan. 22.

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’

In theaters June 18

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” which is slated for release June 18, 2027, will cap the trilogy that started with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) and continued with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (2023). “Across the Spider-Verse” ended on a cliffhanger, with Miles captured by a villainous alternate version of himself, and Spider-Gwen/Gwen Stacy assembling a team of spider-powered allies to rescue him.

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Lord, Miller, Persichetti and Thompson screened an unfinished clip from the start of the third film at 2026 CinemaCon. The footage showed Miles escaping from the predicament he was left in at the close of the previous film.

‘Shrek 5’

In theaters June 30

Shrek (Mike Myers) and Donkey (Eddie Murphy) head off on a new adventure to Further Further Away in the new “Shrek 5.” The film features the typical cast of characters for a “Shrek” movie—Fiona (Cameron Diaz), the Gingerbread Man and even Shrek and Fiona’s now-grown children, Felicia (Zendaya), Farkle (Skyler Gisondo) and Fergus (Marcello Hernández). The animated film is inspired by the 1990 children’s book by William Steig.