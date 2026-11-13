As that famous song says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” To get in the holiday spirit, here is a list of upcoming festive book-to-screen adaptations.

‘Guarding Stars’

Streaming Nov. 18 on Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming holiday romance film, “Guarding Stars,” is based on Katherine Center’s 2022 book “The Bodyguard.” It stars Leighton Meester as Hannah Brooks, a bodyguard tasked with protecting action star Jack (Jared Padalecki), who is being stalked. When Hannah accompanies Jack home for the holidays, he asks her to pretend to be his girlfriend so his mother (Andie MacDowell) won’t worry about the danger he is in—or why he needs a bodyguard. The cast also includes Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman, Noah LaLonde and CM Punk. It will premiere on the streaming service Nov. 18.

‘In A Holidaze’

Streaming Dec. 2 on Netflix

“In a Holidaze” is an adaptation of Christina Lauren’s 2020 novel of the same name. Maddie Ziegler plays Maelynn, who is trapped in a time loop, forced to relive Christmas with her family after she makes a “romantic mistake of epic proportions.” Her big mistake? Kissing the wrong brother.

Tiffany Paulsen directs the romantic comedy, which will debut Dec. 2 on Netflix. The cast also includes Graham Phillips, Elias Kacavas, Patton Oswalt, Jackie Sandler, Andrea Anders, Gil Bellows and Rob Lowe. Christina Lauren is the pen name of best friends and writing partners Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings.

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway’

Streaming Dec. 4 on Disney+

The Heffley family makes a last-minute decision to go out of town to the beach instead of staying home for Christmas in the Disney+ holiday special “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway.” As is typical, things go hilariously wrong for Greg and his family in this adaptation of Jeff Kinney’s book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway.” The film begins streaming Dec. 4.

Recently released

‘Ebenezer’

In theaters Nov. 13

Johnny Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the latest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Directed by Ti West (“X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine”), this version of the story, titled “Ebenezer,” is said to be darker and will show how Scrooge became the bitter man audiences know. Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman and Sam Claflin are also in the cast. The film was released in theaters Nov. 13.

‘Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy’

Streaming Nov. 13 on Apple TV

The new Peanuts-inspired holiday special “Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy” features new music from a variety of musicians, including John Legend, Raphael Saadiq, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges and Laufey. The character is based on Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip. The TV special premiered Nov. 13 on Apple TV.

‘The Christmas Switch’

Streaming Nov. 12 on Netflix

Real-life sisters Felice and Happy Jankell star in Netflix’s “The Christmas Switch.” The film centers on sisters Mathilda and Freddie, who are complete opposites. Mathilda never left the small town they grew up in, while Freddie moved to the city where she works nonstop. The two switch lives in this Swedish rom-com with surprising consequences. Christian Fandango, Celie Sparre and Anastasious Soulis also star. The movie is based on “Christmas in St. Anna” by Eleonor Sager, who is also a producer on the film. It premiered on Netflix Nov. 12.

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’

Streaming Nov. 4 on Netflix

Winstead the basset hound has to bring his family back together after a crisis and save Christmas in “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.” The film stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia and Mary Steenburgen. It’s based on the 2020 novel by W. Bruce Cameron, the author of the popular “A Dog’s Purpose” series. The heartwarming story premiered on Netflix Nov. 4.