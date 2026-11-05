Jonathan Price joins adaptation of Nordic Noir book ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’

Jonathan Price, James D’Arcy and Lena Olin were among several new cast members to join the new “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” adaptation in an announcement by Sky on Thursday.

They join the previously announced leads of the series, David Oyelowo as Mikael Blomkvist and Viola Prettejohn as Lisbeth Salander—the titular “girl.” The eight-episode series is an adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s Nordic Noir thrillers series known as the Millennium Novels.

Mikael is a journalist who leans on hacker Lisbeth to help solve the disappearance of a woman—Harriet Vanger—who went missing 30 years prior.

Pryce will play Henrik Vanger, the retired CEO and wealthy head of the family at the center of the investigation. D’Arcy plays Martin Vanger, who in the book is Henrik’s grandnephew and current CEO of Vanger Industries, while Olin plays Isabella Vanger, Martin’s mother.

Other newly announced cast members include Camille Cottin, Alun Armstrong, Jessica Raine and Paul Ready.

This marks the third adaptation—and first TV series—based on the books written by Larsson, who died in 2004 before any of the books were published. He wrote the first three books but ultimately planned for 10. David Lagercrantz wrote Books 4–6, and Karin Smirnoff has written two more and plans to write a third.

The first trilogy of films based on Larsson’s books were released in Swedish in 2009 starring Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth and Michael Nyqvist as Mikael. They included “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.”

David Fincher directed an American remake of the first book in 2011, starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig. The same team planned to continue with adaptations of the second two books, but they never came to fruition.

An American effort to revive the franchise, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” was directed by Fede Alvarez in 2018 and starred Claire Foy and Sverrir Gudnason. That book was the first written by Lagercrantz.

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