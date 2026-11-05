Upcoming dystopian adaptations to watch: ‘Neuromancer,’ ‘Blade Runner 2099′

Dystopian storytelling is back in focus—and it’s arriving at a time when the idea of systems breaking down doesn’t feel like fiction to many people. Here are the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations exploring what happens when the world goes wrong.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

In theaters Nov. 20

Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel revisits Panem 24 years before the events of “The Hunger Games.” It follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) competing in the 50th Hunger Games, alongside Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), the original owner of the famous Mockingjay pin.

The adaptation continues the franchise’s exploration of power and rebellion in a tightly controlled society. It premieres in theaters on Nov. 20.

‘Blade Runner 2099’

Streaming Nov. 25 on Prime Video

A new offering in the “Blade Runner” franchise, “Blade Runner 2099,” stars Hunter Schafer as Cora and Michelle Yeoh as Olwen, both replicants in a future Earth.

“Fifty years after the events of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city,” a synopsis of the eight-part series reads. It will premiere on Prime Video on Nov. 25.

‘Quiztopia’

Streaming Dec. 17 on Netflix

The Japanese series, “Quiztopia,” is based on a 1993 manga of the same name, written by Reiichi Sugimoto and illustrated by Shinkichi Kato.

Starring Takayuki Yamada, the story follows the national quiz show, “Quiztopia,” which has become the supreme governing authority in Japan. Any contestant who survives the quiz can have any request granted by the government, while losing contestants are forced into labor. The series premieres Dec. 17 on Netflix

‘Dune: Part 3’

In theaters Dec. 18

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, 10-plus years after the events of “Dune: Part 2.” Now emperor, Atreides struggles with the conflict of an uncontrollable war and a political conspiracy.

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel “Dune Messiah,” the film will conclude the series directed by Denis Villeneuve. Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Jason Momoa also star. It premieres in theaters on Dec. 18.

‘Neuromancer’

Streaming Jan. 22 on Apple TV

William Gibson’s 1984 cyberpunk novel follows Case (Callum Turner), a hacker recruited for a digital heist in a world dominated by corporations and artificial intelligence. It was Gibson’s debut novel and the first in the “Sprawl” trilogy.

Apple TV+ announced the 10-episode series is currently in production. Gibson’s past adaptations include “Johnny Mnemonic” and the 2022 Prime TV series “The Peripheral.” Briana Middleton, Emma Laird, Clémence Poésy also star in the series. It is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on Jan. 22.

‘Silo’ Season 4

Streaming July 9 on Apple TV

Immediately after the conclusion of Apple TV’s third season of “Silo,” the streamer announced the series would be back in 2027 for a fourth and final season. The series is based on the “Silo” series of books by Hugh Howey.

The series bounces back and forth between a dystopian society in which everyone lives in underground silos because the outside world has become unsurvivable and the past as the world prepares for the disaster that forces them underground. It stars Rebecca Ferguson, Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zuckerman.

Recently released

‘Klara and the Sun’

In theaters Oct. 23

Sony Pictures was so invested in Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel “Klara and the Sun,” the studio acquired it in 2020—a year before it was published. Jenna Ortega stars as an artificial friend hired to help a family in a dystopian world divided by class and genetic enhancement.

Taika Waititi directed the film, which also stars Amy Adams, Steve Buscemi and Natasha Lyonne. It released in theaters on Oct. 23.

‘Apocalypse Z: New World’

Streaming Oct. 30 on Prime Video

This Spanish-language zombie thriller “Apocalypse Z: New World” is an adaptation of Manel Loureiro’s novels. It’s a sequel to 2024’s “Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End.” While there are some returning faces to the upcoming film—including Lucolo the cat—the new film focuses on Roberto (Carlos Alcaide) and his companions who are on a resupply mission in Madrid. The film is directed by Carles Torrens and hit Prime Video on Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween.

‘Homestead: The Series’

Streaming Nov. 3 on Angel

The second season of “Homestead: The Series” premiered on Nov. 3. New episodes will air every Thursday after. The dystopian action series is based on the Black Autumn books by Jeff Kirkham and Jason Ross. The series follows the 2024 film adaptation simply called “Homestead.” The story centers on Jeff Eriksson (Bailey Chase), an ex-Green Beret. Jeff gets a job at The Homestead, a place for end-of-the-world preppers, right as the world starts to fall apart. Neal McDonough, Dawn Olivieri and Charles Esten, Jesse Hutch, Kevin Lawson, Manny McCord and Olivia Sanabia also star.