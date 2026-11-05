‘Off Campus’ sets Season 2 opener for April

Fans of the Briar University men’s hockey team, get ready, because they’re hitting the ice for a second season of “Off Campus” starting April 28.

Prime Video announced the premiere date Thursday in a video post featuring Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn, who are portraying the primary romantic interests in Season 2, Allie and Dean.

“Off Campus” is an adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s series of hockey romance books. The first season adapted “The Deal,” which focuses on the fake-dating romance between Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli). Season 2 adapts the third book in the series, “The Score.”

In the first season, Allie (Hannah’s friend and roommate) has grown bored with her on-again off-again long-term relationship with Sean (Riley Davis). The two break up mid-season, and she rebounds with Dean (Garrett’s teammate and roommate), who’s known for enjoying no-strings-attached relationships.

Season 1 ends with Dean learning that Allie had a fling with his rival, Hunter (Charlie Evans), just as the two realize they might have stronger feelings for each other.

“The Score” follows as Dean and Allie come to terms with their relationship and what they want from each other.

The series also stars Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano and Steve Howey. New to this season is Shay Rudolph as Dean’s sister Summer. Showrunners are Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore.

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