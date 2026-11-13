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Soccer
📅 BHS boys soccer home game vs Calvin Christian
4 days ago
📅 BHS boys soccer home game vs. Calvin Christian
Come out and support the Bonsall High School boys soccer team at their home game against Calvin Christian Academy.
- Date: 11/19/2026
- Time: 3:30 PM
- Location: Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
If you’re a student, parent, or local neighbor, this is a nice chance to cheer on the team and enjoy an afternoon game close to home.
More Info: BHS - Boys Soccer HOME GAME | Bonsall Unified Scho...
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