📅 BHS boys soccer home game vs. Calvin Christian

Come out and support the Bonsall High School boys soccer team at their home game against Calvin Christian Academy.

Date: 11/19/2026

Time: 3:30 PM

Location: Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

If you’re a student, parent, or local neighbor, this is a nice chance to cheer on the team and enjoy an afternoon game close to home.