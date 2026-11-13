Bonners Ferry is buzzing with travel therapy gigs right now. If you’re an Occupational Therapist who likes small-town life and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Bonners Ferry, ID

Salary: $2,216 per week

Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts, start 12/13/2026

This OT rehab role offers guaranteed hours and a steady day schedule. Triage highlights day-one health, vision, dental, 401(k) and strong recruiter + clinical support for travelers.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Bonners Ferry, ID

Salary: $2,360–$2,562 per week

Type: Travel / Internship, Outpatient, 13 weeks, Days, 5x8s (08:00–16:30), start 12/13/2026

Work outpatient OT at a 20-bed critical access facility with Aya’s big-agency perks: day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid housing or stipend, CEUs, and licensing/relocation reimbursements when applicable.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Bonners Ferry, ID

Salary: $2,339 per week (based on 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts)

(based on 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts) Type: Travel / Internship, Outpatient, 13 weeks, 8-hour shifts, start 12/13/2026

Nurse-founded agency with a focus on clear pay and support for clinicians. Includes weekly pay, 401(k) plan, and life insurance while you enjoy a scenic North Idaho assignment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply before the spots are gone.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.