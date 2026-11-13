Bonner Springs has a small but steady healthcare scene, and these roles stand out for solid pay and clear growth paths. If you’re looking to build a long-term career in care, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Bonner Springs, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25 per hour

Entry-level friendly role where you earn while you learn through a Walgreens apprenticeship program recognized by ASHP and the Department of Labor. You’ll work directly with patients, support pharmacists, and get training to become a PTCB-certified pharmacy technician, with flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Limitless ABA

Location: Bonner Springs, KS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $75,000 – $88,000 per year

BCBA-led ABA clinic focused on helping kids with autism thrive, with daytime hours only (no weekends). Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid CEUs and license renewals, and strong support for professional growth in a team-oriented setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Bonner Springs tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.