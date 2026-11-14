Bonita Springs is busy with land development and infrastructure work right now. If you’re in civil engineering, there are solid options here from entry level to director.

Employer: Insight Global (supporting a national civil/land development client)

Insight Global (supporting a national civil/land development client) Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high‑impact residential, commercial, and retail land development projects generating $2M+ in revenue. You’ll be the technical subject matter expert, mentoring junior engineers, reviewing and sealing plans, handling drainage/grading/site plans, and supporting business growth. PE license, Civil Engineering degree, and 8+ years in land development are musts.

Employer: Watson Civil Construction, Inc.

Location: Bonita Springs, FL area (Florida heavy/highway projects)

(Florida heavy/highway projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Great fit for recent Civil or Construction Engineering grads who want both field and office experience on heavy/highway jobs. You’ll help with schedules, quantities, cost forecasting, document control, and coordination with subs and suppliers. Comes with company vehicle or allowance, fuel card, 401k with immediate match, health/dental/vision, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Atwell, LLC

Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Senior leadership role leading regional land development strategy, business development, and a team of civil engineers. Requires PE license and 15+ years’ land development experience. Atwell offers generous PTO, parental leave, flexible schedules (for some roles), 401k match, bonuses, tuition help, student loan repayment, and strong medical/“Atwellness” benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.