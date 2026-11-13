Bonita Springs is buzzing with resort, restaurant, and club openings right now. If you like working with people and keeping guests happy, this is a great moment to jump in.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchisee)

Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role is ideal if you have leadership experience in restaurants or retail and want competitive pay plus a long list of benefits like paid vacation, holidays, medical/dental/vision, and education support (per posting).

Employer: Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a large resort kitchen creating breads, pastries, and desserts for restaurants, banquets, and events. Great fit if you already have pastry or bakery experience and want to be part of a busy, high-end property between Fort Myers and Naples.

Employer: Voulez Vous Cabaret Lounge

Location: Bonita Springs, FL (Naples area)

Type: Full-time | Management

Salary: From $55,000 per year, based on experience

Help launch a new upscale cabaret lounge, leading box office, concierge, and front-of-house guest service. Perfect if you have 3+ years in hospitality or entertainment management, love live shows, and want to build guest service standards from day one.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa

Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide professional manicures and pedicures at the resort spa, focusing on guest care and strict sanitation. You’ll need a current Florida Manicurist or Cosmetology License and a flexible schedule, including weekends and evenings.

Employer: Bonita National Golf & Country Club (Troon)

Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members with court bookings, lessons, and pro shop sales at a tennis-focused country club. Good for someone who knows tennis, enjoys customer service, and wants part-time work with access to 401(k) with match and possible healthcare benefits (per plan rules).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers are growing fast, and getting your name in early can really help.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.