💰 Several Accounting & Finance Jobs in Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs has a nice mix of local and corporate finance roles right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to risk and collections work with a national company.

Here are several solid Accounting & Finance openings hiring in Bonita Springs, FL:

Employer: Royal Scoop Ice Cream Factory

Royal Scoop Ice Cream Factory Location: Bonita Springs, FL (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $35.00 per hour

Local role where you run the books end-to-end and keep the office organized. Great fit if you’re strong in QuickBooks Online, payroll, AP/AR, and reconciliations and want a hands-on job with a hometown business.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, corporate role)

Likely full-time (not stated, corporate role) Pay Range: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Corporate finance role focused on lien rights, bond rights, and at-risk accounts in the Order-to-Cash process. Good for someone detail-oriented with solid computer skills and interest in statutory lien laws and documentation.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, corporate role)

Likely full-time (not stated, corporate role) Pay Range: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

You’ll manage a portfolio of B2B customer accounts from billing to payment, with a focus on collections, cash flow issues, and customer service. Nice match if you have Accounts Receivable/Collections experience and strong phone and email skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.