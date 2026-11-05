🏥 Bonita Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Bonita Springs right now, especially for hands-on patient care and home health roles. If you like direct patient contact and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pinnacle Home Care

Pinnacle Home Care Location: Bonita Springs, FL (Bonita or Golden Gate service area)

Bonita Springs, FL (Bonita or Golden Gate service area) Type: Full-time or PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, helping them regain strength and independence. Pinnacle Home Care is a large, established home health agency offering flexible scheduling, free CEUs, and a focus on patient-centered care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide daily care and support for residents in a skilled nursing setting, including ADLs, mobility help, and vital sign checks. Good fit if you have a valid CNA license and want steady, hands-on work with a resident-first approach.

Employer: Independence Care

Independence Care Location: Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Type: Full-time, Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Support seniors with ADLs, meal prep, light housekeeping, and companionship in an assisted living or similar setting. Offers flexible schedules, paid time off, and a referral program, with a preference for day shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.