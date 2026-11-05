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Bonham
After-hours networking event in Bonham
7 days ago
An after-hours networking event is happening now at Agape Financial Business Solutions, 915 N. Center St., Bonham, TX. The main networking runs until 6:00 p.m., and s'mores will be available in the courtyard until 7:00 p.m. this evening.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce
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