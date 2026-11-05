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Bonham

After-hours networking event in Bonham

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZ1dK_1Gp4hBCQ00

An after-hours networking event is happening now at Agape Financial Business Solutions, 915 N. Center St., Bonham, TX. The main networking runs until 6:00 p.m., and s'mores will be available in the courtyard until 7:00 p.m. this evening.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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