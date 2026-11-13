Bolivia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with both local long‑term care and travel MRI roles hiring. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there’s solid money and flexible schedules on the table.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Bolivia, NC

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, , 12‑hr day shifts) Pay: $2,104 per week

Start Date: 12/02/2026

Benefits: Holiday pay, weekly pay, 401k, medical, dental, vision, retention & referral bonuses, guaranteed hours

This is a travel MRI Technologist role with strong weekly pay and full benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start. Good fit if you want steady 3x12s, guaranteed hours, and a well‑supported travel experience.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: Bolivia, NC

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 3x12 day shifts)

(13 weeks, , 3x12 day shifts) Pay: $2,005 per week

Start Date: 12/02/2026

Requirements: 2+ years experience, ARRT MR , ARRT R , BLS , Epic EMR

experience, , , , Epic EMR Benefits: Weekly pay, referral bonus, medical, dental, vision, 401k

You’ll work as an MRI Technologist in a community hospital with a supportive team and a set 3x12 schedule. Nice option if you want strong pay plus room to grow your skills in a smaller, team‑oriented setting.

Note: The Indeed listing from Slate Healthcare, LLC is the same MRI role as this one, so it’s not listed twice.

Employer: Yad Healthcare – Bolivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Location: Bolivia, NC

Type: PRN, Weekends (Day: 7a–7p, Night: 7p–7a)

(Day: 7a–7p, Night: 7p–7a) Pay/Perks: New competitive wages, very high PRN rates, PTO, paid orientation, same‑day pay option, bonuses, monthly gift cards, birthday pay, tuition discounts

New competitive wages, very high PRN rates, PTO, paid orientation, same‑day pay option, bonuses, monthly gift cards, birthday pay, tuition discounts Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, active NC CNA license, LTC/SNF experience preferred

Perfect if you’re a CNA wanting weekend PRN work with lots of perks and chances to advance. You’ll support residents with daily care in a long‑term care setting that emphasizes staff appreciation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (like exact schedule or unit) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.