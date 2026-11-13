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🐱 Gentle Bolivia Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Bolivia has some very sweet cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces looking for love right now.
Chipmunk
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: About 6 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/dark tabby
- Personality: Super friendly and lovable
- Good with: Cats, kids, and dogs
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly
- Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783
- Location to meet: Often at Pet Supplies Plus in Bolivia, NC
Chipmunk is a young tabby girl with darker markings and a very social nature. She enjoys people of all ages and gets along well with other pets, making her a great choice for a busy family home.
👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirrel
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: About 6 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Very happy, friendly kitten
- Good with: Cats, kids, and dogs
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly
- Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783
- Location to meet: Often at Pet Supplies Plus in Bolivia, NC
Squirrel is a cheerful, people-loving kitten who seems to enjoy everyone she meets. She’s a great match for a home that wants a social, playful young cat.
👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thin Mint
- Breed: American Shorthair (possible Siamese mix)
- Age: About 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with gorgeous amber eyes
- Personality: Very friendly, loves to rub on you and “dance” for attention
- Good with: Seems to do well with cats, dogs, and kids
- Background: One of 85 cats rescued from a camper in Brunswick County (Many to Mine project)
- Health: Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV & FELV
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly
- Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783
- Location to meet: Often at Pet Supplies Plus in Bolivia, NC
Thin Mint is a slim, striking boy with bright amber eyes and a big heart. He’s already fully vetted and ready to move from rescue life into a loving forever home.
👉 Meet Thin Mint and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pawsey Bear
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: About 7 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Shy at first, then very loving — makes biscuits, head butts, and rubs all over you once she trusts you
- Good with: Cats; best in a quieter home without loud dogs or very active kids
- Ideal home: Patient adopter who can give her a small room to decompress at first
- Health: Spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly
- Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783
Pawsey Bear just needs a calm space and a few days to feel safe. Once she settles in, she turns into a total lovebug who will happily soak up your attention.
👉 Meet Pawsey Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Precious
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Personality: Soft, silky fur; friendly once she knows you; loves to sit on you and purr
- Good with: Her sister Cali — they are close companions
- Lifestyle: Indoor cat, loves window-watching, enjoys having people around
- Litter trained: Yes
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bolivia, NC)
Precious is a gentle, people-loving girl who blossoms with a bit of time. Her owner hopes she’ll be adopted together with her sister Cali, since they play and cuddle together every day.
👉 Meet Precious and learn how to adopt on adoptapet
Cali
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico
- Personality: Shy with strangers and a bit skittish with loud noises; quiet, but will “talk” when treats come out
- Good with: Her sister Precious — they play, nap, and sit together at the window
- Lifestyle: Indoor cat with favorite hiding spots, but always comes out to be with her people
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bolivia, NC)
Cali is a sweet, reserved calico who feels safest with her sister by her side. Their owner is looking for a home that will welcome both Cali and Precious together so they can stay bonded.
👉 Meet Cali and learn how to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Bolivia, NC and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the contacts listed above or stop by Pet Supplies Plus to meet the rescue kitties. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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