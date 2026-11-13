Bolivia has some very sweet cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces looking for love right now.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: About 6 months (young)

About 6 months (young) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/dark tabby

Brown/dark tabby Personality: Super friendly and lovable

Super friendly and lovable Good with: Cats, kids, and dogs

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly

Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783

Location to meet: Often at Pet Supplies Plus in Bolivia, NC

Chipmunk is a young tabby girl with darker markings and a very social nature. She enjoys people of all ages and gets along well with other pets, making her a great choice for a busy family home.

👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: About 6 months (young)

About 6 months (young) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Very happy, friendly kitten

Very happy, friendly kitten Good with: Cats, kids, and dogs

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly

Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783

Location to meet: Often at Pet Supplies Plus in Bolivia, NC

Squirrel is a cheerful, people-loving kitten who seems to enjoy everyone she meets. She’s a great match for a home that wants a social, playful young cat.

👉 Meet Squirrel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair (possible Siamese mix)

American Shorthair (possible Siamese mix) Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Black with gorgeous amber eyes

Black with Personality: Very friendly, loves to rub on you and “dance” for attention

Very friendly, loves to rub on you and “dance” for attention Good with: Seems to do well with cats, dogs, and kids

Seems to do well with Background: One of 85 cats rescued from a camper in Brunswick County (Many to Mine project)

One of (Many to Mine project) Health: Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and tested negative for FIV & FELV

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly

Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783

Location to meet: Often at Pet Supplies Plus in Bolivia, NC

Thin Mint is a slim, striking boy with bright amber eyes and a big heart. He’s already fully vetted and ready to move from rescue life into a loving forever home.

👉 Meet Thin Mint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: About 7 months (young)

About 7 months (young) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Personality: Shy at first, then very loving — makes biscuits, head butts, and rubs all over you once she trusts you

Shy at first, then very loving — makes biscuits, head butts, and rubs all over you once she trusts you Good with: Cats ; best in a quieter home without loud dogs or very active kids

; best in a without loud dogs or very active kids Ideal home: Patient adopter who can give her a small room to decompress at first

Patient adopter who can give her a at first Health: Spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Animal Ally Action Fund at Adam's Folly

Contact: Jill – (910) 620-3783

Pawsey Bear just needs a calm space and a few days to feel safe. Once she settles in, she turns into a total lovebug who will happily soak up your attention.

👉 Meet Pawsey Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Personality: Soft, silky fur; friendly once she knows you; loves to sit on you and purr

Soft, silky fur; friendly once she knows you; loves to sit on you and purr Good with: Her sister Cali — they are close companions

Her sister — they are close companions Lifestyle: Indoor cat, loves window-watching, enjoys having people around

Indoor cat, loves window-watching, enjoys having people around Litter trained: Yes

Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bolivia, NC)

Precious is a gentle, people-loving girl who blossoms with a bit of time. Her owner hopes she’ll be adopted together with her sister Cali, since they play and cuddle together every day.

👉 Meet Precious and learn how to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Calico

Calico Personality: Shy with strangers and a bit skittish with loud noises; quiet, but will “talk” when treats come out

Shy with strangers and a bit skittish with loud noises; quiet, but will “talk” when treats come out Good with: Her sister Precious — they play, nap, and sit together at the window

Her sister — they play, nap, and sit together at the window Lifestyle: Indoor cat with favorite hiding spots, but always comes out to be with her people

Indoor cat with favorite hiding spots, but always comes out to be with her people Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bolivia, NC)

Cali is a sweet, reserved calico who feels safest with her sister by her side. Their owner is looking for a home that will welcome both Cali and Precious together so they can stay bonded.

👉 Meet Cali and learn how to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Bolivia, NC and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the contacts listed above or stop by Pet Supplies Plus to meet the rescue kitties. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.