Bolingbrook’s retail scene is busy, and several spots are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hello Shawarma Restaurant

Hello Shawarma Restaurant Location: Bolingbrook, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll run the register, greet guests, answer questions, and help keep the dining and retail area stocked and tidy. Good fit if you’ve handled cash before and want steady hours with a small local spot.

Employer: LOFT

Location: The Promenade Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Type: Part-time (Regular)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.75/hour

Perks: 401(k), merchandise discounts (plus sister brands), professional development

Help customers style outfits, keep the store looking sharp, and use tech tools to support online and in-store shopping. Great if you love fashion, talking with people, and want a flexible retail schedule.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (starting pay negotiable)

(starting pay negotiable) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, supplemental benefits, 401(k) with safe harbor match

You’ll wrap, price, and stock meat, help customers at the counter, and keep work areas clean in a cool environment. Good for someone who’s organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and likes a fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: Bolingbrook, IL (field leadership, multi-store)

(field leadership, multi-store) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus based on performance)

Not listed (includes based on performance) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, Employee Stock Purchase Program, educational assistance, discounts

Train to oversee multiple stores, coach store managers, manage sales and payroll, and travel up to 50% of the time. Best for experienced retail leaders with recruiting and merchandising background and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site or with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.