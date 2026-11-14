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Bolingbrook
🛒 Bolingbrook Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
4 days ago
Bolingbrook’s retail scene is busy, and several spots are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Cashier
- Employer: Hello Shawarma Restaurant
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL (in person)
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
You’ll run the register, greet guests, answer questions, and help keep the dining and retail area stocked and tidy. Good fit if you’ve handled cash before and want steady hours with a small local spot.
Sales Associate
- Employer: LOFT
- Location: The Promenade Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
- Type: Part-time (Regular)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.75/hour
- Perks: 401(k), merchandise discounts (plus sister brands), professional development
Help customers style outfits, keep the store looking sharp, and use tech tools to support online and in-store shopping. Great if you love fashion, talking with people, and want a flexible retail schedule.
FT Meat Clerk TFM
- Employer: Tony's Fresh Market
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (starting pay negotiable)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, supplemental benefits, 401(k) with safe harbor match
You’ll wrap, price, and stock meat, help customers at the counter, and keep work areas clean in a cool environment. Good for someone who’s organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and likes a fast-paced grocery setting.
District Manager in Training
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL (field leadership, multi-store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus based on performance)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, Employee Stock Purchase Program, educational assistance, discounts
Train to oversee multiple stores, coach store managers, manage sales and payroll, and travel up to 50% of the time. Best for experienced retail leaders with recruiting and merchandising background and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site or with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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