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🍽️ Bolingbrook IL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Bolingbrook’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Service Deli Cook TFM
- Employer: Tony's Fresh Market
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour
Keep the hot food case stocked, cook from set recipes, and help customers at the deli counter. This role is active and hands-on, with chances to grow and solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.
Cookie Expert – Closing Shift
- Employer: Crave Cookies, Michigan Ave
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- Type: Part-time (about 5–24 hours/week)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Bake, decorate, and package cookies while helping close the shop for the night. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, employee discounts, and a fun, hands-on job without needing formal baking school.
General Manager
- Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000 – $55,000/year
Lead a busy cafe, manage staff and schedules, and keep guests happy. This is a strong step-up role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts for someone with store management experience.
Hotel Front Desk / Guest Service Rep
- Employer: Raymond Management Company (Hilton/Marriott portfolio)
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM shift
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour+ (with wage bumps at 30/60/90 days)
- Application Deadline: November 29, 2026
Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check-ins, payments, and guest questions. Comes with paid vacation, sick time, hotel discounts, 401(k) with company contribution, health/dental/vision, and paid time off to volunteer.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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