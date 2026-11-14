Bolingbrook’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Tony's Fresh Market Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Keep the hot food case stocked, cook from set recipes, and help customers at the deli counter. This role is active and hands-on, with chances to grow and solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Crave Cookies, Michigan Ave

Crave Cookies, Michigan Ave Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Part-time (about 5–24 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Bake, decorate, and package cookies while helping close the shop for the night. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, employee discounts, and a fun, hands-on job without needing formal baking school.

Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $55,000/year

Lead a busy cafe, manage staff and schedules, and keep guests happy. This is a strong step-up role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts for someone with store management experience.

Employer: Raymond Management Company (Hilton/Marriott portfolio)

(Hilton/Marriott portfolio) Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time , 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM shift

, shift Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour+ (with wage bumps at 30/60/90 days )

(with wage bumps at ) Application Deadline: November 29, 2026

Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check-ins, payments, and guest questions. Comes with paid vacation, sick time, hotel discounts, 401(k) with company contribution, health/dental/vision, and paid time off to volunteer.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.