Bolingbrook’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and pharmacy chains hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Tony's Fresh Market Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.75/hour

Front-end cashier role where you greet shoppers, run the register, and keep the front of the store tidy. Weekly pay, employee discount, and training for growth make this a solid fit if you want steady hours and a clear path to advance.

Employer: Tony's Fresh Market

Tony's Fresh Market Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the bakery helping customers with special orders, stocking fresh baked goods, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good for someone who enjoys a fast pace, talking with regulars, and doesn’t mind cooler temperatures in the department.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a leadership track role overseeing store operations, customer service, and team performance, with support from the Store Manager. This is a strong option if you have supervisory or retail experience and want a clear path into full Store Manager roles.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.