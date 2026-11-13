Bolingbrook is hot right now for sales and marketing pros, especially if you like big brands and big impact. Here are a couple of standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Xylem (Fortune 500 global water technology company)

Xylem (Fortune 500 global water technology company) Location: Bolingbrook, IL (Chicago-area territory)

(Chicago-area territory) Type: Full-time

Estimated total compensation: $130,000–$160,000 (salary + sales incentive)

Manage and grow a well-established industrial water treatment territory across the Chicago area, selling high-purity and wastewater solutions plus preventative maintenance services. This is a client-facing, travel-heavy role (~35% travel) where you own the sales cycle, grow existing accounts, and hunt for new business using CRM tools for pipeline and forecasting.

You’ll be a strong fit if you have 3+ years in industrial or water treatment sales, enjoy on-site customer visits, and like combining technical product knowledge with relationship-driven selling. Xylem offers a 401(k) with company contribution, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Bolingbrook, IL (corporate)

(corporate) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $147,300–$200,000/year + bonus eligibility

Lead the end-to-end marketing strategy for Wellness at Ulta Beauty, shaping how Wellness shows up across paid media, social, CRM, in-store, and digital. You’ll own positioning, integrated campaigns, and KPIs, and act as the main bridge between the Wellness business and the broader Marketing org.

This role is ideal if you have 10+ years of consumer marketing, 5+ years leading teams, and love building 360° strategies in a fast-moving, matrixed environment. Full-time roles are eligible for PTO and health, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume to match the key skills, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.