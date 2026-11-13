Bolingbrook is busy with warehouse and facility work right now, and a few solid employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.50 – $34.40/hour + bonus opportunities

You’ll handle general maintenance, repairs, and equipment upkeep in a busy distribution setting—everything from forklifts and dock doors to light plumbing, electrical, and carpentry. Weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, 401(k) with match, and career growth make this a strong long-term role if you like hands-on work and don’t mind a refrigerated environment.

Employer: Vertical Cold Storage

Vertical Cold Storage Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am – 3:30pm

Salary: Not listed (competitive wage + benefits)

This role focuses on cleaning and sanitizing production lines and rooms to meet food safety standards. It’s steady weekday hours, lots of movement, and a clear routine, with health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, referral bonus, and more for people who don’t mind working in a cold, wet environment and lifting up to 60 lbs.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19 – $24.75/hour

Great starter role if you want to learn mechanical, electrical, and general maintenance skills. You’ll help keep fulfillment equipment running, do preventive maintenance, clear jams, and handle light facility repairs. High school diploma or GED required; technical coursework or prior maintenance experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.