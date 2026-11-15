Boise’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots and old favorites all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and talking with people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. Location: Boise, ID

Type: Temporary, variable hours

Salary: Not listed

Work in the in-store café making drinks, running the register, stocking, and keeping the space clean in a busy bookstore setting. Comes with employee discount and access to benefits that scale up with your weekly hours.

Employer: Goldy's Breakfast Bistro

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

High-volume, high-end breakfast spot looking for an experienced line cook (2+ years) with weekend availability. You’ll cook classic breakfast dishes, get employee discounts, and have a flexible schedule.

Employer: Lemon Tree Co.

Location: Boise, ID (Parkcenter area)

Type: Part-time (32–40 hrs listed as full-time in description)

Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour

Daytime-only kitchen (open roughly 8/9 AM–3 PM) with a chef-driven menu and a tight-knit team. Expect cross-training, employee discounts, and free meals every shift while working alongside a well-known local chef.

Employer: Tavolata Boise LLC

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$70,000 per year

Help lead one of Boise’s must-visit pasta spots, handling floor leadership, scheduling, budgeting, and events with a clear path to General Manager. Role includes medical/dental options, paid vacation, free shift meals, dining discounts, and ongoing training.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.