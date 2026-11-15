Boise has some wonderful dogs looking for their forever homes right now. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, loving place to land.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 10 years (senior)

About 10 years (senior) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Size: About 85 pounds (described as a gentle giant)

About (described as a gentle giant) Location: Foster home in Boise, ID with Fuzzy Pawz Rescue

with Health: Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped

Adoption Fee: $50

Jay is described as 85 pounds of love in a gentle giant package. He’d much rather be curled up with his person than taking up a whole dog bed by himself. As a senior Lab mix, he’s past the wild puppy stage and ready for a calm, cozy home where he can be your big cuddle buddy.

How to adopt Jay: The rescue asks that you do not email. You must fill out their online application form to be considered.

👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet (Fuzzy Pawz Rescue)

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Miniature Schnauzer mix

Miniature Poodle / Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter/Rescue: SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER

Adoption Fee: $400

Corky is a small mixed-breed boy with that classic salt-and-pepper look. As an adult dog, he’s likely past the baby puppy chaos and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Corky and apply to adopt on adoptapet (SNARF)

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $200

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Boise, ID)

Lottie started out very shy and fearful when adopted from the shelter in June, but has since come out of her shell and become a sweet, playful, gentle pup. Her current owner’s job situation has changed, with travel about 75% of the time, and they want Lottie to have a more stable, full life than constant boarding or bouncing between friends’ homes.

She’s looking for a home that can give her time, consistency, and love so she can keep blossoming.

👉 Meet Lottie and contact her owner through adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Idaho Mastiff Rescue, LLC

Phone: (208) 861-3880

Adoption Fee: $500

Diva is a young Cane Corso mix, a powerful guardian-type breed that does best with experienced owners who understand large working dogs. If you love big, strong, loyal dogs and are ready to put in the training and structure they need, Diva could be a great match.

👉 Meet Diva and apply to adopt on adoptapet (Idaho Mastiff Rescue)

Breed: English Mastiff mix

English Mastiff mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Idaho Mastiff Rescue, LLC

Phone: (208) 861-3880

Adoption Fee: $500

Punta is a young English Mastiff mix, likely to be a very large dog with a big presence. Mastiffs are known for being devoted to their people and needing space, structure, and good training.

👉 Meet Punta and apply to adopt on adoptapet (Idaho Mastiff Rescue)

Name on listing: aliko

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Shelter/Rescue: Idaho Mastiff Rescue, LLC

Phone: (208) 861-3880

Adoption Fee: $500

Aliko is a young male Cane Corso mix. Like Diva, he’ll need a confident, committed adopter who can give him training, exercise, and clear boundaries, along with plenty of love.

👉 Meet aliko and apply to adopt on adoptapet (Idaho Mastiff Rescue)

If you’re in the Boise area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors—your share might be the one that helps a dog find home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.