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Boise
🚌 Boise Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & Regional Routes
5 days ago
Boise’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move, there are several solid driving and transport roles open right now.
Trailer Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep service trailers and field equipment safe and road-ready for construction and event sites. Good fit if you’re hands-on with brakes, lights, tires, and DOT/safety checks.
Delivery Driver (07304) – 2132 Broadway Ave
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Flexible pizza delivery role with a focus on customer service and on-time deliveries. Great if you want steady tips, a second job, or hours that work around school.
Delivery Driver (07315) – 8966 Ardene St
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Similar Domino’s driver role at a different store, with flexible scheduling and room to grow into management. You’ll deliver by car and help with local marketing drops.
Delivery Driver (07316) – 6456 S Federal Way
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Another Boise Domino’s location hiring drivers, ideal if you want a store closer to your side of town. Must be 18+, have a clean record, and your own insured vehicle.
Box Truck Driver – Local Delivery
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Listed as Internship (non-CDL driver role)
- Pay: $25.00/hour, overtime after 40 hours
Home daily, local Boise routes Tuesday–Thursday, 8–10 hour days. You’ll run a 26' box truck with liftgate, delivering furniture, appliances, and medical devices with full benefits and weekly pay.
Regional Truck Driver – Class A
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Average $85,000/year, activity-based pay, bonuses possible
Regional dedicated route with weekly home time and steady freight for a single customer. Includes PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.
Tractor Trailer Driver/RTD – Apprentice
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Express)
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.09–$33.84/hour
Apprentice tractor-trailer role with Monday–Friday schedule and strong benefits. You’ll drive, use loading equipment, handle packages, and work toward full CDL with HAZMAT endorsement.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Boise transport jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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