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🐱 Playful Boise Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Boise has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are adoptable now and hoping to meet their new families soon.
Wednesday
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Wednesday is a tiny gray beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dior
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Dior is a sleek black kitten who will brighten any room she’s in. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Dior and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Opalite
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Opalite is a mostly black kitten with a gem of a name and a bright future ahead. She’s looking for a family who will give her time to play, nap, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Opalite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wood
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Wood is a handsome gray boy who’s just starting life and needs a loving home to grow into. If you’ve been thinking about a kitten, he’s worth a look.
👉 Meet Wood and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ophelia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Ophelia is a mostly black kitten who’s ready for a gentle, patient home. She’ll need the usual kitten care: playtime, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Ophelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Honee is a mostly gray/blue kitten with a very sweet name. She’s looking for a forever home where she can feel safe and cherished.
👉 Meet Honee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Panda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Rescue: SNARF - Spay Neuter Adopt Rescue Foster
- Phone: See rescue contact on listing
Panda is a mostly white young cat with a soft, gentle look. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has lots of youth and playfulness to share.
👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Boise, ID and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Simply Cats Adoption Center at (208) 343-7177 or visit the SNARF listing for Panda. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.