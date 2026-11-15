Boise has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are adoptable now and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Wednesday is a tiny gray beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Dior is a sleek black kitten who will brighten any room she’s in. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Dior and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Opalite is a mostly black kitten with a gem of a name and a bright future ahead. She’s looking for a family who will give her time to play, nap, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Opalite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Wood is a handsome gray boy who’s just starting life and needs a loving home to grow into. If you’ve been thinking about a kitten, he’s worth a look.

👉 Meet Wood and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Ophelia is a mostly black kitten who’s ready for a gentle, patient home. She’ll need the usual kitten care: playtime, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Ophelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Honee is a mostly gray/blue kitten with a very sweet name. She’s looking for a forever home where she can feel safe and cherished.

👉 Meet Honee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young)

(not a tiny kitten, but still very young) Gender: Female

Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Rescue: SNARF - Spay Neuter Adopt Rescue Foster

Phone: See rescue contact on listing

Panda is a mostly white young cat with a soft, gentle look. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still has lots of youth and playfulness to share.

👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Boise, ID and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Simply Cats Adoption Center at (208) 343-7177 or visit the SNARF listing for Panda. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.