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Boise
📣 Boise Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
4 days ago
Boise’s sales scene is busy right now, from tech presales to local retail and door-to-door internet. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, there’s a good mix of options here.
Domain Consultant – Cortex (Presales)
- Employer: Palo Alto Networks
- Location: Boise, ID (remote/hybrid field role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $206,400 – $283,800/year (base + commission target for sales roles; may include RSUs and bonus)
- Why it’s interesting: Senior presales role selling an AI-powered cybersecurity platform (Cortex). You’ll lead technical sales cycles, run demos and Proof of Value projects, and act as the go-to expert for SOC transformation with enterprise customers.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Store leadership role where you help run the shop, coach the team, and drive parts sales. Good fit if you like customer service, want management experience, and need a flexible schedule with nights/weekends.
Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Coulter Services
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Phone-based B2B sales for construction site services (portable restrooms, fencing, etc.). You’ll handle high-volume calls, qualify leads, build contractor relationships, and manage a sales pipeline with clear targets.
Fiber Internet Sales Representative
- Employer: Solar
- Location: Boise, ID (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commission-based, advertised $5,000 – $10,000 per week (uncapped; performance-based)
- Why it’s interesting: Door-to-door residential sales for high-speed fiber internet. Big earning potential if you’re competitive and comfortable knocking on doors, with bonuses, training, and room to move into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—Boise employers are moving fast on strong sales talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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