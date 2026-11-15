Boise’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national firms to local clinics. Here are a few worth a closer look if you like keeping teams and offices running smoothly.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Boise, ID (on-site, confidential client site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,400 – $119,700 (hourly within this range)

Category: Administrative support for construction/engineering projects

Support a large semiconductor design and construction team with advanced admin and logistics work. This role is great if you’re organized, tech-savvy with Microsoft Office, and like a fast-paced environment with lots of moving parts and events to coordinate.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Boise, ID (Digital Nexus organization)

Type: Part-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=8231_9_26

Category: Records & information management / governance

Lead records and information governance work, partnering with legal, risk, and business teams to manage records lifecycles and compliance. Ideal if you have 5+ years in RIM, enjoy policy-to-practice work, and want a part-time, higher-level role with a major firm.

Employer: Treasure Valley Aesthetics & Wellness

Location: Boise / Eagle & Caldwell, ID (in-person)

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Pay: $18–$20 per hour, DOE

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30–5:00, Fri 8:30–2:00

Be the friendly face and voice of a busy aesthetics and wellness clinic, handling check-in/out, phones, scheduling, and payments. Good fit if you have front desk or customer service experience, like patient interaction, and want on-the-job training plus some wellness-focused perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boise employers are moving fast and often stay flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.