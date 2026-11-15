Boise’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in tech, construction, and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here to grow your career and income.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000 – $121,000

Lead complex projects that support next‑gen semiconductor and AI technology. This role owns project objectives, resources, and timelines, with about 20% travel and a strong focus on documentation, quality, and cross‑team coordination.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Boise, ID (role can be remote/US‑based per KPMG norms; listed as part-time)

Type: Part-time

Manage Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors. Good fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management/Scrum and want to own sprints, roadmaps, and quality for an enterprise platform.

Employer: Big-D Companies / McAlvain

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, on-site

Senior construction leader role overseeing large commercial projects from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll own financial performance, client relationships, safety, and team leadership, with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, HSA, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Boise, ID / Any U.S. location (near a Jacobs office preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $185,000

Run complex, multi‑discipline programs for AI data centers and advanced facilities. You’ll manage scope, budget, schedules, and client relationships, with strong benefits, bonus potential, and a hybrid work setup.

Employer: Ericsson (Enterprise Wireless Solutions)

Location: Boise, ID (hybrid; 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Own strategy and roadmap for Ericsson’s branch networking portfolio (routers, LAN, 5G, cloud‑managed solutions). Ideal if you have 10+ years in enterprise networking and 5+ years in product management and want a high‑impact, cross‑functional leadership role.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Multiple Boise branches

Type: Full-time

Lead a retail bank branch team, driving sales, service, and risk management across consumer and business banking. Includes a structured Branch Manager Readiness Program, travel in the area during training, and Saturday availability.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Support project delivery for an employee‑owned engineering firm—handling document control, budgets, schedules, and client communication. Good step if you have 4+ years admin/project support and want to grow into deeper project management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.