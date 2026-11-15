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👔 Boise Executive & Management: Multiple $80K+ Leadership Roles
Boise’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in tech, construction, and finance. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here to grow your career and income.
Project/Program Operations Productivity Focal
Employer: Applied Materials
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: $88,000 – $121,000
Lead complex projects that support next‑gen semiconductor and AI technology. This role owns project objectives, resources, and timelines, with about 20% travel and a strong focus on documentation, quality, and cross‑team coordination.
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Boise, ID (role can be remote/US‑based per KPMG norms; listed as part-time)
Type: Part-time
Manage Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors. Good fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management/Scrum and want to own sprints, roadmaps, and quality for an enterprise platform.
Project Executive (listed as Preconstruction Manager)
Employer: Big-D Companies / McAlvain
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time, on-site
Senior construction leader role overseeing large commercial projects from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll own financial performance, client relationships, safety, and team leadership, with PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, HSA, and vehicle allowance.
Project Manager – AI Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Boise, ID / Any U.S. location (near a Jacobs office preferred)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500 – $185,000
Run complex, multi‑discipline programs for AI data centers and advanced facilities. You’ll manage scope, budget, schedules, and client relationships, with strong benefits, bonus potential, and a hybrid work setup.
Senior Product Manager, Branch Solutions
Employer: Ericsson (Enterprise Wireless Solutions)
Location: Boise, ID (hybrid; 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Own strategy and roadmap for Ericsson’s branch networking portfolio (routers, LAN, 5G, cloud‑managed solutions). Ideal if you have 10+ years in enterprise networking and 5+ years in product management and want a high‑impact, cross‑functional leadership role.
Branch Manager – Boise, Idaho
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Multiple Boise branches
Type: Full-time
Lead a retail bank branch team, driving sales, service, and risk management across consumer and business banking. Includes a structured Branch Manager Readiness Program, travel in the area during training, and Saturday availability.
Project Coordinator
Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Support project delivery for an employee‑owned engineering firm—handling document control, budgets, schedules, and client communication. Good step if you have 4+ years admin/project support and want to grow into deeper project management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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