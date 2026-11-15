Boise’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around semiconductors, power, and infrastructure. If you’ve got design, field, or construction experience, there are several solid paths here—from office‑based design to hands‑on field work.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Boise, ID (or Seattle, WA)

(or Seattle, WA) Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + bonus + benefits

Type: Full-time

Support large high‑tech mechanical construction projects with scheduling, cost tracking, procurement, and coordination between field and office teams. Great fit if you have 2+ years in construction or mechanical engineering and want strong benefits, PTO, and growth in project management.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own analog block‑level layouts in Cadence Virtuoso for industry‑leading DRAM, handling floorplanning, routing, and physical verification (DRC/LVS). Ideal for someone with a BS in EE/related field and 2+ years of analog layout who wants to work at a global semiconductor leader with strong benefits and cross‑site collaboration.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: $108,000–$148,500

Type: Full-time

High‑visibility fab support role guiding tools and processes from install through qualification, troubleshooting complex semiconductor equipment and running DOEs. Good match if you have a technical degree, 3–5 years in fab/process/equipment engineering, and like customer‑facing work with some travel and strong global‑company benefits.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: $116,000–$159,500

Type: Full-time

Senior‑level role leading dielectric deposition (CVD/ALD) solutions, driving defect and variability reduction, and mentoring junior engineers. Best for engineers with 7+ years in dielectric deposition and wafer fab who want to be the go‑to technical expert and work closely with customers on advanced nodes.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Boise, ID (hybrid)

Salary: $55.33–$65.33/hour (contract‑to‑hire)

(contract‑to‑hire) Type: Full-time, contract to hire

Transition role for a licensed Journeyman Electrician who wants to move into BIM/VDC—building 3D electrical models, doing clash detection, and supporting preconstruction. Offers a 4x10 hybrid schedule, strong hourly pay, and training on tools like Revit/Navisworks for commercial and industrial projects.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Boise, ID (travel across WA/ID/MT/WY/OR)

(travel across WA/ID/MT/WY/OR) Salary: $84,000–$123,000

Type: Full-time

Senior electrical field service role working on power distribution systems—startup, testing, maintenance, and troubleshooting—with 50% travel, a company vehicle, and guaranteed 40 hours/week + overtime potential. Great for experienced power techs/engineers who like hands‑on work, mentoring others, and regional travel.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Boise, ID (regional travel)

(regional travel) Salary: $68,000–$102,000 (base + short‑term incentives)

(base + short‑term incentives) Type: Full-time

Service and maintain UPS, switchgear, ATS, and power distribution equipment with a 40‑hour guarantee plus overtime. Includes 8 weeks of paid in‑person training in Dallas, a service vehicle, and strong benefits—good for techs with 2+ years field service and solid AC/DC power knowledge.

Employer: Consor

Location: Boise, ID (hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Regular full-time

Lead design and delivery of water and wastewater infrastructure—pipelines, pump stations, and treatment facilities—while mentoring others and helping win $750K–$1.25M+ in new work annually. A strong fit if you’re a PE with 12+ years’ experience looking for hybrid work, solid benefits, and a path into project management and business development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple levels and are growing fast in Boise.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.