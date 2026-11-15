Boise has steady demand right now for people who like to keep others safe. Here are a few solid public safety roles hiring around town.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Boise, ID (multi-site)

(multi-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Patrol different client sites, watch cameras and alarms, control access, and respond to incidents. Good fit if you like variety in your shifts and staying alert while helping protect people and property.

Employer: West Ada School District

Location: Boise, ID (Desert Sage Elementary)

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Help kids cross busy streets safely and assist with lunchroom, playground, or bus duty. This is outdoors in all weather and is great if you enjoy working with students and keeping school zones safe.

Employer: Securitas

Location: Boise, Meridian & Nampa, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 10 pm–4 am

Drive a company vehicle to patrol multiple sites, check buildings and parking lots, and respond to alarms and emergencies. Includes paid training, weekly pay, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k), PTO, and free uniforms.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.