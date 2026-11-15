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🚔 Boise public safety jobs with multiple full-time openings
Boise has steady demand right now for people who like to keep others safe. Here are a few solid public safety roles hiring around town.
Security Officer - Multi Site
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Boise, ID (multi-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Patrol different client sites, watch cameras and alarms, control access, and respond to incidents. Good fit if you like variety in your shifts and staying alert while helping protect people and property.
Desert Sage Elementary Crossing Guard & Noon Duty Positions
- Employer: West Ada School District
- Location: Boise, ID (Desert Sage Elementary)
- Type: Full-time (hourly)
- Salary: Not listed
Help kids cross busy streets safely and assist with lunchroom, playground, or bus duty. This is outdoors in all weather and is great if you enjoy working with students and keeping school zones safe.
Mobile Patrol Officer
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Boise, Meridian & Nampa, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 10 pm–4 am
Drive a company vehicle to patrol multiple sites, check buildings and parking lots, and respond to alarms and emergencies. Includes paid training, weekly pay, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k), PTO, and free uniforms.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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