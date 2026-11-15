Boise’s tech scene is busy right now—remote roles, local product teams, and even court IT support are all hiring. If you’re in IT or software, this is a good week to send out a few applications.

Employer: STI, LLC (supporting Idaho courts)

STI, LLC (supporting Idaho courts) Location: Boise, ID (travel around Idaho as needed)

(travel around Idaho as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up and fixing desktops, laptops, printers, and mobile devices for court staff. Great fit if you have 3+ years IT support, know Windows 10, Microsoft 365, Active Directory, and like face-to-face user support.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Boise, ID (consulting with heavy travel ~50%)

(consulting with heavy travel ~50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200–$278,300/year + possible bonus

Senior consulting role leading iMOM, MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM solutions for refining and chemicals clients. Best for someone with 10+ years in manufacturing systems, strong IT/OT integration experience, and comfortable talking strategy with senior leaders.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Boise, ID (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $173,000–$233,000/year (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $195,000–$225,000/year)

Senior backend role building distributed systems and ML infrastructure using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes. Good match if you have 4+ years at scale, care about platform reliability, and want strong benefits plus equity at a remote-first fintech.

Employer: Highwire (a Veriforce company)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Full-stack role working in Java + Angular or C# + .NET Core on a platform that helps big contractors manage safety and risk. Nice if you have a few years of full-stack experience and want day-one benefits, 401k with 3% contribution, PTO, and in-office mentorship.

Employer: Highwire (a Veriforce company)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level version of the Highwire role, owning more complex work across Java/Angular or C#/.NET Core. Good for experienced full-stack engineers who want to lead projects, mentor others, and work on software that reduces contractor risk and workplace accidents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or a way to join their talent pool.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.