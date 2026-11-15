undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Boise IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Boise’s tech scene is busy right now—remote roles, local product teams, and even court IT support are all hiring. If you’re in IT or software, this is a good week to send out a few applications.
Desktop Support - Boise, ID
- Employer: STI, LLC (supporting Idaho courts)
- Location: Boise, ID (travel around Idaho as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role setting up and fixing desktops, laptops, printers, and mobile devices for court staff. Great fit if you have 3+ years IT support, know Windows 10, Microsoft 365, Active Directory, and like face-to-face user support.
Integrated Manufacturing Ops Architect Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Boise, ID (consulting with heavy travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200–$278,300/year + possible bonus
Senior consulting role leading iMOM, MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM solutions for refining and chemicals clients. Best for someone with 10+ years in manufacturing systems, strong IT/OT integration experience, and comfortable talking strategy with senior leaders.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Training and Serving)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Boise, ID (remote-first, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US states): $173,000–$233,000/year (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $195,000–$225,000/year)
Senior backend role building distributed systems and ML infrastructure using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes. Good match if you have 4+ years at scale, care about platform reliability, and want strong benefits plus equity at a remote-first fintech.
Software Engineer
- Employer: Highwire (a Veriforce company)
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Not listed
Full-stack role working in Java + Angular or C# + .NET Core on a platform that helps big contractors manage safety and risk. Nice if you have a few years of full-stack experience and want day-one benefits, 401k with 3% contribution, PTO, and in-office mentorship.
Senior Software Engineer
- Employer: Highwire (a Veriforce company)
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level version of the Highwire role, owning more complex work across Java/Angular or C#/.NET Core. Good for experienced full-stack engineers who want to lead projects, mentor others, and work on software that reduces contractor risk and workplace accidents.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or a way to join their talent pool.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.