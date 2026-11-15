Boise neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden plants to a giant bean bag. If you see something you need, it’s best to reach out or swing by soon.

Item: Free plants – hen-and-chicks starts and a Hill’s Hardy rosemary plant

Condition: Healthy garden starts; one bag of hen-and-chicks left, take the whole bag

Location: 1220 North Manville, Boise, ID (Emerald and Garden area, Central Rim)

Details: Great for adding to your garden or starting a new bed. The Hill’s Hardy rosemary is noted to survive cold, so it should do well in Boise winters. The poster says “Come get them today” and that they’re free.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free egg cartons – multiple 18-pack and 12-pack cartons

Condition: Used but reusable; good for folks with backyard chickens, crafts, or storage

Location: 3309 S. North Church, Boise, ID (SE Boise – E Carter St area)

Pickup details: Free, first come, first serve, porch pickup. The poster will remove the listing when they’re gone, so if the link is up, they may still be available.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Giant bean bag chair

Condition: Not fully described, but currently in one piece; owner says they may cut it up if it’s not gone by tomorrow

Location: Boise Bench, Boise, ID (exact address not listed; contact through Nextdoor)

Details: Big, comfy seating for a game room, kids’ room, or movie nights. The owner mentions they’re mainly trying to help neighbors and will give this away if someone can pick it up quickly. Since they’re having trouble commenting on posts, it’s best to message them directly through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Boise tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.