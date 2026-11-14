Boise’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid options in both public service and private practice. Here are a few standout roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: State of Idaho – Administrative Office of the Courts

State of Idaho – Location: Boise, ID (onsite, statewide travel)

(onsite, statewide travel) Salary: $84,647 – $105,000 annually

Type: Full-time, exempt (professional)

Deadline: 11/18/2026, 5:00 PM Mountain

Work closely with the Idaho Supreme Court on how law is practiced statewide—drafting rules and statutes, leading legislative reports, shaping court forms, and training court staff. Requires a JD, 3–7 years’ experience, and active Idaho Bar membership; role qualifies under Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and comes with robust state benefits (PERSI retirement, health, paid leave).

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie

Location: Boise, ID (U.S. office; fully remote may be considered)

(U.S. office; fully remote may be considered) Salary: $250,000 annually (dependent on experience)

(dependent on experience) Type: Full-time, non-partnership track

Support a global real estate transactional practice handling acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, financing, and a fast-growing data center practice. Needs 4+ years of real estate transactional experience; lower billable hour requirement, competitive pay, bonus eligibility, and full benefits (401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, parental leave).

Employer: State of Idaho – Idaho Industrial Commission

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: From $35/hour (final rate based on experience)

(final rate based on experience) Type: Full-time, exempt from classified service

Work directly for the Employer Representative Commissioner, doing deep legal research and writing on workers’ compensation, crime victims compensation, and unemployment insurance appeals. Requires a JD, strong legal writing, and (within 12 months) Idaho Bar membership; you’ll review decisions, draft opinions, and join weekly case reviews with Commissioners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like experience bands and remote options can be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.