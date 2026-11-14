Boise’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on generalist work to high-level HR transformation. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Boise, ID (corporate HR)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small, high-impact team modernizing HR for 285,000+ associates using AI, process redesign, and real change management. This is a builder role where you own roadmaps, simplify messy processes, and run a PMO that actually ships work instead of letting ideas die in committee.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like numbers and HR. You’ll analyze and help run provider compensation plans, support leaders with modeling and forecasting, and get exposure to contracts, compliance, and system-wide projects in a large health system.

Employer: Table Rock Sandstone, LLC (plus The Masonry Center & Orchard Commons)

Location: Boise, ID (onsite, near Orchard & I-84)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$88,000 per year + bonus

You’ll be the first official HR person and a department of one, reporting directly to the CEO in a long-standing, privately held, family-style business (~70 employees). This is a hands-on generalist role covering recruiting, benefits, compliance (multi-state), training, and culture, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boise employers are growing and often stay in touch for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.