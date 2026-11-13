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Boise
Boise State Visiting Artist and Scholar Program
9 days ago
The Visiting Artist and Scholar Program (VASP) at Boise State University, run by the Department of Art, Design and Visual Studies, has brought well-known artists to campus since 1994 to help students grow their creative skills. Learn more: https://t.co/eIKVzFupWB
This content is adapted from materials provided by Boise State University
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