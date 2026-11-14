Boise’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, especially around water, safety, and high-tech manufacturing support. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead critical water and wastewater treatment systems that support Micron’s advanced chip manufacturing. This is a senior role (10–15 years’ experience) where you guide design, construction, and operations, using data, SCADA, and AI tools to boost reliability and sustainability.

Employer: SBM Management Services

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$95,000/year

Run the safety and health program for a large operation, from OSHA compliance and training to accident investigations and workers’ comp. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 5–8 years of experience, and want a stable leadership role with a mostly quiet indoor work setting.

Employer: Veolia North America

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Keep Boise’s drinking water production and quality on track in a 24/7 system using SCADA and on-site plant work. You’ll test water, adjust chemicals, maintain equipment, and work both indoors and outdoors; an Idaho Drinking Water Treatment license and comfort with physical work are key.

Employer: Air Liquide

Location: Based in Boise, ID (heavy travel to other sites)

(heavy travel to other sites) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $35–$45/hour

Travel across the U.S. (and sometimes abroad) installing and servicing specialty gas and chemical delivery equipment for semiconductor customers. Ideal if you have 3+ years of technical field experience, can read schematics, like problem-solving on-site, and are okay with up to 100% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.