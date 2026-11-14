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Boise
🚌 Boise Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Tech Openings
12 days ago
Boise’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like driving, wrenching, or keeping fleets moving, there are several solid options open right now.
Automotive Senior Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.70 – $42.65/hr flat-rate
Use your advanced diagnostic skills on drivability and electrical systems while mentoring other techs. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests and bonuses.
CDL A Truck Driver
- Employer: Albertsons Companies – Distribution Center
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
Drive 53' tractor‑trailers for one of the country’s biggest grocery chains. You’ll run well‑maintained equipment, get solid benefits and retirement, and work for a company that’s serious about safety and work–home balance.
Route Sales Driver (Class B)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
Field‑based Class B route role serving industrial, automotive, and commercial customers. Mix of driving, customer service, and sales, collecting used oil/waste and delivering new products with a strong safety and environmental focus.
Automotive General Service Technician – Store 1689
- Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Entry‑to‑mid level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic maintenance. Offers performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays (FT), ASE reimbursement, 401(k) from day one, healthcare (FT), and strong advancement paths.
Class A CDL, Non-Crane Certified Driver
- Employer: National Trench Safety
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
Haul trench shoring and plates to job sites with a Class A CDL. You’ll handle multiple loads per day, secure loads to DOT standards, sometimes help assemble shoring, and keep tight communication with the branch.
Laundry Driver & Folder
- Employer: Fresh Clothes Laundry
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Drive local routes for a tech‑forward laundry service and help with tagging, washing, and folding in a private facility. Pay: $15–$16/hr, with flexible schedules, employee discount, and professional development support.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
Deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and growth opportunities.
Driver Apprentice – City
- Employer: FedEx Freight
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.26/hr starting
Learn to operate tractor‑trailers (including doubles) while also working the dock and running a forklift. Good fit if you have or are close to a Class A CDL and want structured training with a major carrier.
Tire Technician – Full Time – Garden City
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: Garden City / Boise area, ID
- Type: Full-time
Hands‑on tire role installing, rotating, and repairing tires with paid training. Perks include weekly pay, Sundays off, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match up to 6%, tuition help, and strong promote‑from‑within culture.
Fleet Maintenance Technician II
- Employer: Dairy Farmers of America – Meadow Gold
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.15/hr + ASE bonuses (up to $2.50/hr)
Maintain and repair trucks and trailers Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM. Union environment with pension/retirement plan, comprehensive healthcare, paid sick leave, and promotion from within.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted nearby. Don’t wait too long; good driving and tech jobs in Boise tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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