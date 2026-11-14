Boise’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like driving, wrenching, or keeping fleets moving, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care

Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.70 – $42.65/hr flat-rate

Use your advanced diagnostic skills on drivability and electrical systems while mentoring other techs. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests and bonuses.

Employer: Albertsons Companies – Distribution Center

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Drive 53' tractor‑trailers for one of the country’s biggest grocery chains. You’ll run well‑maintained equipment, get solid benefits and retirement, and work for a company that’s serious about safety and work–home balance.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Field‑based Class B route role serving industrial, automotive, and commercial customers. Mix of driving, customer service, and sales, collecting used oil/waste and delivering new products with a strong safety and environmental focus.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Entry‑to‑mid level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic maintenance. Offers performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays (FT), ASE reimbursement, 401(k) from day one, healthcare (FT), and strong advancement paths.

Employer: National Trench Safety

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Haul trench shoring and plates to job sites with a Class A CDL. You’ll handle multiple loads per day, secure loads to DOT standards, sometimes help assemble shoring, and keep tight communication with the branch.

Employer: Fresh Clothes Laundry

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Drive local routes for a tech‑forward laundry service and help with tagging, washing, and folding in a private facility. Pay: $15–$16/hr, with flexible schedules, employee discount, and professional development support.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and growth opportunities.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.26/hr starting

Learn to operate tractor‑trailers (including doubles) while also working the dock and running a forklift. Good fit if you have or are close to a Class A CDL and want structured training with a major carrier.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Garden City / Boise area, ID

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on tire role installing, rotating, and repairing tires with paid training. Perks include weekly pay, Sundays off, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match up to 6%, tuition help, and strong promote‑from‑within culture.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America – Meadow Gold

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.15/hr + ASE bonuses (up to $2.50/hr)

Maintain and repair trucks and trailers Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM. Union environment with pension/retirement plan, comprehensive healthcare, paid sick leave, and promotion from within.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted nearby. Don’t wait too long; good driving and tech jobs in Boise tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.