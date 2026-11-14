Boise’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry level to six‑figure roles. Here are some of the most interesting openings around town this week.

Employer: Boise Cascade Company

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead product lines for a major building materials company—managing vendors, pricing, forecasting, and training local product managers. Great fit if you know lumber/wood products and want a strategic role with strong benefits.

Employer: Clearwater Analytics

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own sales onboarding and training programs for a fast-growing fintech. You’ll run enablement projects end-to-end, work closely with sales leadership, and use data to show impact—ideal for someone with 7+ years in sales enablement or training.

Employer: BDA, LLC

Location: Remote in Pacific Time (Boise eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$82,000 base in Idaho + bonus

Manage merchandise programs for pro sports teams, focusing on relationship-building and sales growth. Requires 5+ years account management and experience working for a professional sports team in any league.

Employer: Precision Pumping Systems

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support outside sales by handling quotes, CRM updates, and follow-ups for pump station projects. Good match if you have inside sales/project coordination experience and like working with engineers and designers.

Employer: Next Creation

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Senior B2B role managing strategic semiconductor accounts, with a focus on Micron-related business. Best for someone with 8+ years technical sales and deep semiconductor hardware/manufacturing knowledge.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. – AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + results-based bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead a media sales team, build local advertising strategies, and grow revenue across TV/digital platforms. Great for someone ready to step into (or grow in) sales leadership in a fast-moving media environment.

Employer: Bath Planet by KVB (Bath Concepts Independent Dealers)

Location: Boise, ID & Treasure Valley

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20–$33/hr (base + bonuses)

Work home shows, fairs, and local events starting conversations with homeowners and setting appointments. Flexible weekends, good for students or anyone wanting hands-on sales/marketing experience.

Employer: Commercial Tire Inc

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-counter and phone sales for tires and auto services, with strong benefits and employee ownership. You’ll quote jobs, support the shop, and look for add-on sales—ideal if you have 1–2 years tire or service sales.

Employer: Brightside Windows

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time, W-2

Salary: $17+/hr + bonuses (OTE listed as $65,000–$125,000/yr)

Field-based role talking with homeowners, generating interest, and booking window consultations. No experience needed—training, benefits, and growth into bigger sales roles as the company expands.

Employer: Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the other Clearwater enablement role but asking for 9+ years experience. You’ll design onboarding, launch sales plays, manage content tools, and report enablement impact to executives.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend sales, finance, and analytics by owning the 3–9 month sales forecast and turning data into strategy. Great for someone with 3–5 years in planning/forecasting who likes Power BI/Tableau and executive-facing work.

Employer: Offer Now Idaho

Location: Boise & Southwest Idaho

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $200,000–$250,000 OTE (base + production pay, draw available)

Meet pre-qualified homeowner leads, evaluate properties, and negotiate purchase agreements. High upside for strong closers; includes PTO without preset limit and access to health, dental, and vision.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Outside sales (Sysco lists as a regular role; posting type shows “Volunteer” but duties are paid sales)

Salary: Competitive base + bonus, car allowance (exact amount not listed)

Outside foodservice sales calling on restaurants and food businesses. Includes specialized training, stock purchase plan, 401(k) match, and strong growth paths for people with restaurant or B2B sales backgrounds.

Employer: Next Creation

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Duplicate of the role above from a second posting—still a senior semiconductor account manager position with required Micron experience and 8+ years in technical sales.

Employer: Simplot Company

Location: Remote – USA (Simplot HQ in Boise; role covers Midwest)

Type: Full-time, remote with up to 75% travel

Salary: Not listed

Sell crop nutrition, protection, seed, and ag tech to growers while advising on agronomy. Best for someone with 5–7+ years ag sales and a book of business in the Cornbelt.

Employer: Clearwater Analytics

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prospect via phone, email, and LinkedIn to build pipeline for a fintech platform. Great entry into SaaS sales for recent grads with strong communication and a competitive streak.

Employer: Clearwater Analytics

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same BDR role as above, posted in a second spot. You’ll research accounts, personalize outreach, and support closers through the sales funnel.

Employer: Clearwater Analytics

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time (for May 2026 grads)

Salary: Not listed

Early pipeline role for students graduating in 2026 who want to move into tech sales. You’ll learn prospecting tools and sales skills while finishing your degree.

Employer: TK Elevator

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a portfolio of elevator service accounts, prepare service and repair proposals, and grow revenue in a defined territory. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and good fit for B2B reps who like technical products.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, B2B field sales

Salary: Base + uncapped commission + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Sell uniform rental and facility services in a protected territory. You’ll prospect, run on-site meetings, and close multi-year contracts, with car allowance, benefits, and clear promotion paths.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Boise roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.