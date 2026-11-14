Boise’s safety scene is busy right now—good mix of entry‑level security, field safety, and higher‑level management roles. Most of these are weekday schedules with solid pay and room to grow.

Employer: CBI Security Services

CBI Security Services Location: Boise, ID (Chinden Campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hr, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, major holidays off, no regular weekends

This is a mostly desk-based security role in a professional state office setting—lots of interaction with employees and visitors, monitoring systems, and handling incidents. Comes with potential medical, dental, vision, PTO, and training/advancement for eligible employees.

Employer: Brink’s Inc

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible

Pay: $24.02/hr

You’ll transport cash and valuables, service ATMs, and handle route issues while following strict safety and security protocols. Good fit if you have 3+ years in secure transport/cash handling, a valid driver’s license, and want a role with a global security leader.

Employer: Deloitte – Office of Security

Location: Boise, ID (West Coast preferred, onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $88,600–$147,600/year

Application deadline: 01/10/2027

Lead complex physical security projects tied to real estate—access control, video, and more—across US and global teams. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of security project management in a 100,000+ employee enterprise, strong PM skills, and comfort with 30–50% travel.

Employer: Shirley Parsons (for a leading MEP contractor)

Location: Boise, ID (travel across wider Boise area)

Type: Full-time

Oversee safety across multiple construction projects, run inspections and investigations, and lead safety staff. They’re looking for 8–10+ years of major construction safety experience, CSP or CHST (required), and someone ready to drive a strong safety culture.

Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems

Location: Boise, ID (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Work Monday–Friday (8‑hour days) supporting construction and fabrication safety—training crews, leading audits, handling incidents, and working with OSHA and other regulators. Requires Bachelor’s in Safety/Engineering (or equivalent), 5+ years in construction/safety/operations, and CHST or CSP.

Employer: Actalent (onsite with semiconductor client)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Contract-to-hire, onsite

Pay Range: $38.00–$45.00/hr

Application deadline: 11/26/2026

Onsite role in a semiconductor cleanroom/construction environment, handling audits, training, incident investigations, and contractor oversight. Looking for 2+ years EHS (4+ preferred), OSHA 10 (OSHA 30/500 a plus), and interest in long-term safety career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.