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Boise
🚔 Boise Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Onsite & Field Roles
12 days ago
Boise’s safety scene is busy right now—good mix of entry‑level security, field safety, and higher‑level management roles. Most of these are weekday schedules with solid pay and room to grow.
Security Officer – Chinden Campus
- Employer: CBI Security Services
- Location: Boise, ID (Chinden Campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00/hr, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, major holidays off, no regular weekends
This is a mostly desk-based security role in a professional state office setting—lots of interaction with employees and visitors, monitoring systems, and handling incidents. Comes with potential medical, dental, vision, PTO, and training/advancement for eligible employees.
Armed Transport Guard
- Employer: Brink’s Inc
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible
- Pay: $24.02/hr
You’ll transport cash and valuables, service ATMs, and handle route issues while following strict safety and security protocols. Good fit if you have 3+ years in secure transport/cash handling, a valid driver’s license, and want a role with a global security leader.
Specialist Manager, Physical Security
- Employer: Deloitte – Office of Security
- Location: Boise, ID (West Coast preferred, onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $88,600–$147,600/year
- Application deadline: 01/10/2027
Lead complex physical security projects tied to real estate—access control, video, and more—across US and global teams. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of security project management in a 100,000+ employee enterprise, strong PM skills, and comfort with 30–50% travel.
Safety Manager [JK-15220]
- Employer: Shirley Parsons (for a leading MEP contractor)
- Location: Boise, ID (travel across wider Boise area)
- Type: Full-time
Oversee safety across multiple construction projects, run inspections and investigations, and lead safety staff. They’re looking for 8–10+ years of major construction safety experience, CSP or CHST (required), and someone ready to drive a strong safety culture.
Safety Professional III
- Employer: ACCO Engineered Systems
- Location: Boise, ID (multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Work Monday–Friday (8‑hour days) supporting construction and fabrication safety—training crews, leading audits, handling incidents, and working with OSHA and other regulators. Requires Bachelor’s in Safety/Engineering (or equivalent), 5+ years in construction/safety/operations, and CHST or CSP.
Safety Specialist
- Employer: Actalent (onsite with semiconductor client)
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Contract-to-hire, onsite
- Pay Range: $38.00–$45.00/hr
- Application deadline: 11/26/2026
Onsite role in a semiconductor cleanroom/construction environment, handling audits, training, incident investigations, and contractor oversight. Looking for 2+ years EHS (4+ preferred), OSHA 10 (OSHA 30/500 a plus), and interest in long-term safety career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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