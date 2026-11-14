Boise’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level techs to expert machinists. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Location: Boise, ID (on-site semiconductor manufacturing)

(on-site semiconductor manufacturing) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns short-term production planning for Micron’s fab, turning weekly targets into clear shift-level priorities. Good fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing or production planning, are strong with data and Excel, and like coordinating across operations, engineering, and equipment teams.

Employer: Photronics

Photronics Location: Boise, ID (on-site cleanroom)

(on-site cleanroom) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive salary, annual bonus, equity eligibility, 401k with match, full benefits)

Hands-on role running and checking high-tech manufacturing equipment in a cleanroom. Great for someone with 0+ years manufacturing/cleanroom experience, strong attention to detail, and interest in learning semiconductor processes while working closely with engineers.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing) Location: Pueblo, CO manufacturing plant (open to candidates from Boise; relocation assistance available )

manufacturing plant (open to candidates from Boise; ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Hiring pay up to $36/hour (full range can go higher; pay based on skills/experience)

Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu, 1st & 2nd shift). Ideal if you’re a highly skilled machinist who can set up, troubleshoot, read complex blueprints, and wants strong benefits plus relocation support to Southern Colorado.

Employer: Factory Motor Parts

Factory Motor Parts Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time (warehouse with some delivery duties as needed)

Full-time (warehouse with some delivery duties as needed) Salary: Not listed (compensation based on experience; includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, profit sharing, paid time off)

Active warehouse role pulling orders, stocking shelves, doing inventory counts, and sometimes delivering auto parts in a company vehicle. Good match if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want room to grow in a busy operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boise employers are hiring and skills often transfer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.