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Boise
🏥 Boise healthcare hiring now: multiple clinical & tech roles
12 days ago
Boise’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level aides to physician leaders. If you’ve been thinking about a move within healthcare, this is a good week to look.
Aesthetic Injector (NP/RN)
- Employer: NakedMD
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility
Work as the go-to injector for neurotoxins and fillers, focusing on facial aesthetics and patient relationships. Great fit for an NP or RN with solid injection skills who wants a high-touch, cosmetic role.
Certified Surgical Technologist – Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (COSM facility)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, days
Join a new, state-of-the-art ortho and sports medicine center with surgery, PT, and more under one roof. Ideal if you’re a CST who wants modern facilities and a focused ortho environment.
Certified Surgical Technologist – First Street Surgery Center
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (River/First Street Surgery Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Relocation and sign-on bonus available
CST role in a busy surgery center with a strong benefits package. Good option if you want a stable OR schedule plus financial incentives to move or switch employers.
Night Neurodiagnostic Tech (EEG) – 7 on / 7 off
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, salaried nights
- Perks: 7 on / 7 off, sign-on bonus, 170+ days off/year
Monitor and perform EEG studies on a night schedule with on-call-only work during your week on. Great for R EEG T techs who like condensed schedules and lots of time off.
Polysomnographic Tech – RRT
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (rotating Treasure Valley sites)
- Type: Full-time, nights
Perform sleep studies across multiple locations, working with respiratory and sleep patients. They’re willing to train motivated candidates who meet licensure requirements and want to grow in sleep medicine.
System Medical Director – Acute Care Services
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time physician leadership
Lead hospital medicine, ED, radiology, and pulmonary/critical care across eight hospitals while keeping a part-time clinical practice. Designed for an experienced MD/DO leader focused on quality, access, and system-wide strategy.
Physician: Maternal–Fetal Medicine Specialist
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (with clinics in Nampa & Twin Falls)
- Type: Full-time
Join a team of 6 MFMs in a mostly outpatient role with consult coverage and regional outreach. Includes teaching, leadership opportunities, and support from OB laborists and specialized perinatal teams.
Physical Therapy Aide
- Employer: RehabAuthority Physical Therapy (PRN network)
- Location: Boise, ID (5520 N Eagle Rd #102)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12–$14/hour
Support therapists with patient flow, basic exercises, cleaning, and front-desk tasks. A good entry point if you’re curious about PT or healthcare and want hands-on experience.
Lead Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist (X-ray)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Boise VA Medical Center, Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30
Lead the general X-ray team, coordinate workflow, and still perform imaging when needed. Comes with federal benefits like pension, 401(k) match, and generous paid time off.
Program Coordinator 2 – Service Line (RN, LAAO Program)
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
RN role focused on registry data, outcomes, and quality for the LAAO cardiology program. Great if you enjoy data, quality improvement, and cross-team coordination more than bedside care.
CNA or Nurse Apprentice – Specialty Inpatient Units & Elks Rehab
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (Oncology, Ortho, Neuro, Elks Rehab)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Flex; days & nights
Work on med/surg oncology, ortho, neuro, or inpatient rehab units. Ideal for CNAs or nursing students wanting strong clinical experience and a path toward an RN role.
CNA or Nurse Apprentice – Telemetry
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (Tele 3 & 7 East)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time; nights (7 pm start)
Care for cardiac and complex medical patients on telemetry units, with night and weekend differentials. A solid place to build cardiac skills early in your career.
Telemetry Monitor Technician
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Onsite in Boise, ID
- Type: Flex (0.15–0.3 FTE), days or nights
- Starting pay: $20.40/hour
Remotely monitor cardiac rhythms for multiple patients and alert nurses to changes. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want clinical exposure without direct bedside care.
RN Care Coordinator (BSN) – Caldwell & Eagle Clinics
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise-based, working in Caldwell, Nampa Greenhurst & Eagle clinics
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5
Partner with primary care teams to support high-need patients through education, care planning, and resource coordination. Great for BSN RNs who love relationship-based, whole-person care.
Physician: Perioperative Clinic (Part-time)
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Part-time
Periop clinic role for BC/BE family or internal medicine physicians, focused on pre-op risk assessment and optimization. Nice option if you want predictable clinic work and fewer inpatient demands.
NP/PA: Hospitalist – Boise/Meridian
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise & Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
Work 12-hour admitting and rounding shifts with no nights and no call. Designed for APPs with acute or inpatient experience who want strong support and work–life balance.
Inpatient Pharmacist – Part-time
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Part-time, variable (evenings)
Provide clinical and distributive pharmacy services for inpatients, supervising techs and supporting the care team. Open to new grads with an Idaho pharmacist license.
Radiologic Technologist (Flex/PRN)
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (Children’s Hospital)
- Type: Full-time equivalent, Flex/PRN
Cover inpatient, ED, fluoro, OR, and endoscopy imaging with low callback rates and varied cases. Great for ARRT techs who like variety and pediatric work.
Echo Technologist / Cardiac Sonographer (Flex/PRN)
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (multiple sites)
- Type: Flex/PRN, rotating days; limited weekends
- Perks: No call, no nights; new grads welcome
Perform 6–7 echos per day across adult, pediatric, congenital, and CVOR patients using Philips systems. Ideal if you want flexible hours and a strong imaging team.
Registered Nurse – CVOR (1.0 FTE)
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (CVOR)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:30–15:00 + call
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for experienced OR/CVOR RNs
Circulate in a cardiovascular OR with hybrid and standard rooms, caring for adult cardiac, thoracic, and vascular cases. Best for experienced OR RNs ready to specialize in heart and vascular surgery.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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