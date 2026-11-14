Boise’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level aides to physician leaders. If you’ve been thinking about a move within healthcare, this is a good week to look.

Employer: NakedMD

NakedMD Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility

Work as the go-to injector for neurotoxins and fillers, focusing on facial aesthetics and patient relationships. Great fit for an NP or RN with solid injection skills who wants a high-touch, cosmetic role.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (COSM facility)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, days

Join a new, state-of-the-art ortho and sports medicine center with surgery, PT, and more under one roof. Ideal if you’re a CST who wants modern facilities and a focused ortho environment.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (River/First Street Surgery Center)

Type: Full-time

Perks: Relocation and sign-on bonus available

CST role in a busy surgery center with a strong benefits package. Good option if you want a stable OR schedule plus financial incentives to move or switch employers.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, salaried nights

Perks: 7 on / 7 off, sign-on bonus, 170+ days off/year

Monitor and perform EEG studies on a night schedule with on-call-only work during your week on. Great for R EEG T techs who like condensed schedules and lots of time off.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (rotating Treasure Valley sites)

Type: Full-time, nights

Perform sleep studies across multiple locations, working with respiratory and sleep patients. They’re willing to train motivated candidates who meet licensure requirements and want to grow in sleep medicine.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time physician leadership

Lead hospital medicine, ED, radiology, and pulmonary/critical care across eight hospitals while keeping a part-time clinical practice. Designed for an experienced MD/DO leader focused on quality, access, and system-wide strategy.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (with clinics in Nampa & Twin Falls)

Type: Full-time

Join a team of 6 MFMs in a mostly outpatient role with consult coverage and regional outreach. Includes teaching, leadership opportunities, and support from OB laborists and specialized perinatal teams.

Employer: RehabAuthority Physical Therapy (PRN network)

Location: Boise, ID (5520 N Eagle Rd #102)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour

Support therapists with patient flow, basic exercises, cleaning, and front-desk tasks. A good entry point if you’re curious about PT or healthcare and want hands-on experience.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Boise VA Medical Center, Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30

Lead the general X-ray team, coordinate workflow, and still perform imaging when needed. Comes with federal benefits like pension, 401(k) match, and generous paid time off.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

RN role focused on registry data, outcomes, and quality for the LAAO cardiology program. Great if you enjoy data, quality improvement, and cross-team coordination more than bedside care.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (Oncology, Ortho, Neuro, Elks Rehab)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Flex; days & nights

Work on med/surg oncology, ortho, neuro, or inpatient rehab units. Ideal for CNAs or nursing students wanting strong clinical experience and a path toward an RN role.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (Tele 3 & 7 East)

Type: Full-time, Part-time; nights (7 pm start)

Care for cardiac and complex medical patients on telemetry units, with night and weekend differentials. A solid place to build cardiac skills early in your career.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Onsite in Boise, ID

Type: Flex (0.15–0.3 FTE), days or nights

Starting pay: $20.40/hour

Remotely monitor cardiac rhythms for multiple patients and alert nurses to changes. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want clinical exposure without direct bedside care.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise-based, working in Caldwell, Nampa Greenhurst & Eagle clinics

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Partner with primary care teams to support high-need patients through education, care planning, and resource coordination. Great for BSN RNs who love relationship-based, whole-person care.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time

Periop clinic role for BC/BE family or internal medicine physicians, focused on pre-op risk assessment and optimization. Nice option if you want predictable clinic work and fewer inpatient demands.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise & Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Work 12-hour admitting and rounding shifts with no nights and no call. Designed for APPs with acute or inpatient experience who want strong support and work–life balance.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time, variable (evenings)

Provide clinical and distributive pharmacy services for inpatients, supervising techs and supporting the care team. Open to new grads with an Idaho pharmacist license.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (Children’s Hospital)

Type: Full-time equivalent, Flex/PRN

Cover inpatient, ED, fluoro, OR, and endoscopy imaging with low callback rates and varied cases. Great for ARRT techs who like variety and pediatric work.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (multiple sites)

Type: Flex/PRN, rotating days; limited weekends

Perks: No call, no nights; new grads welcome

Perform 6–7 echos per day across adult, pediatric, congenital, and CVOR patients using Philips systems. Ideal if you want flexible hours and a strong imaging team.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise, ID (CVOR)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:30–15:00 + call

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for experienced OR/CVOR RNs

Circulate in a cardiovascular OR with hybrid and standard rooms, caring for adult cardiac, thoracic, and vascular cases. Best for experienced OR RNs ready to specialize in heart and vascular surgery.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.