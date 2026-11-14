Boise’s food scene is busy, from hospitals to yogurt shops. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

St. Luke’s Health System Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead food and nutrition services in a major hospital setting, from patient meals to cafeteria and catering. You’ll supervise staff, handle scheduling, support training, and help keep food safety and quality standards high. Requires an associate degree or equivalent experience, 4+ years’ experience, and a food safety certification (like ServSafe).

Employer: Cascadia Senior Living

Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Type: Part-time (weekends, fill-in)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Weekend role keeping the kitchen running smoothly in a senior living community. You’ll wash dishes, help reset tables, assist with basic food prep, and keep the dish area clean and safe. Offers PTO, sick time, holiday pay, 401(k), bonuses, and an assistance fund, plus shift coverage bonuses when needed.

Employer: Yogurt Beach

Location: Boise, ID (Overland Rd)

Boise, ID (Overland Rd) Type: Part-time

Salary: $10–$12/hour + tips

Help open a new self-serve frozen yogurt shop, with an anticipated opening in late December 2026–early January 2027. You’ll greet guests, offer samples, run the register, restock toppings, and keep the shop clean. Great first job for anyone 16+, with flexible scheduling, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Type: Part-time (up to ~12 hrs/week)

Salary: $9–$11/hour

Make coffee, tea, and boba drinks while giving guests a friendly café experience. You’ll take orders, run the POS, handle cash, and keep the bar area clean. Comes with an employee discount and is a nice fit if you want a small, steady side gig.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Boise’s food and hospitality jobs turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.