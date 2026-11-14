Boise’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, tech, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options here with real responsibility and growth.

Employer: GUERDON, LLC

Location: Boise, ID (extensive travel up to 75%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Guerdon’s Site Services team on multi-family and commercial modular projects across the West. You’ll oversee punch lists, warranty work, and post-install repairs while managing field teams, budgets, and quality on active job sites.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Boise, ID (onsite, travel up to 20%)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed (competitive with full benefits)

Run large-scale electrical and infrastructure projects (data centers, substations, industrial facilities). This role leads multiple superintendents and field teams, with a strong focus on safety, NEC compliance, and complex power systems.

Employer: Riverrock Group, LLC (via RedBalloon)

Location: Boise, ID (franchise ownership)

Type: Full-time business owner

Salary: Not listed (franchise earnings; top 25% averaged almost $13M in 2024 sales)

Own and grow a home-improvement franchise with a 30+ year track record and strong brand support. Ideal for senior leaders with P&L, sales/marketing, and team-building experience who want to run their own high-margin business.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Boise, ID (open to various US locations; low travel 0–10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700–$243,700 + potential annual incentive

Deadline: Recruiting ends November 21, 2026

Lead finance transformation workstreams that modernize Deloitte’s internal finance operations and AI-enabled ecosystem. You’ll work directly with Finance leadership, manage teams, and build models and presentations for senior stakeholders.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Micron Technology)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own complex, highly technical construction projects for Micron facilities from concept through completion. You’ll manage scope, schedule, budget, and vendors while driving safety and quality in a semiconductor environment.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Boise, ID or Centennial, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages + potential quarterly bonus)

Set strategy for Center Store (Grocery, Frozen, Dairy, NOSHE, GM/HBC) in the Mountain West market. This is a senior retail merchandising role focused on sales programs, pricing, vendor relations, and category performance.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 per year

Lead site operations for a facilities services contract, including staffing, scheduling, quality audits, budgets, and client relations. Good fit if you like hands-on leadership, compliance, and building strong customer partnerships.

Employer: NxEdge / AceCo Manufacturing (Enpro company)

Location: Boise, ID (McGregor facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run production operations and Manufacturing Engineering at a precision machining site serving the semiconductor industry. You’ll own safety, quality, delivery, cost, and continuous improvement while leading managers, engineers, and shop-floor teams.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage major basebuild and infrastructure projects that support Micron’s manufacturing growth. This role covers full project lifecycle—planning, budgeting, risk, vendors, and compliance—for complex industrial facilities.

Employer: BW Design Group (Design Group)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$170,000

Lead automation and controls projects for industrial and consumer-product clients. You’ll manage teams delivering PLC/HMI, SCADA, and power distribution solutions while also growing the local/regional automation business.

Employer: RRD

Location: Boise, ID (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,700–$90,700 per year

Coordinate client onboarding and campaigns for variable print and pre-media projects. This is a client-facing project management role focused on scopes of work, schedules, workflows, and keeping campaigns on track.

Employer: TrueBuild Partners (for a Boise GC)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + benefits, PTO, potential bonus

Support commercial construction projects from precon through closeout. You’ll handle RFIs, submittals, scheduling support, subcontractor coordination, and field support while working closely with PMs and Superintendents.

Employer: TrueBuild Partners (for a Boise GC)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$190,000 + benefits, vehicle, 401(k) match, 5 weeks PTO

Take full ownership of ground-up commercial, industrial, and multifamily projects. This senior PM role covers budget, schedule, contracts, and team leadership for a well-regarded GC with strong backlog.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.