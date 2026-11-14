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👔 Boise Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Boise’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, tech, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options here with real responsibility and growth.
Director of Site Services
Employer: GUERDON, LLC
Location: Boise, ID (extensive travel up to 75%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead Guerdon’s Site Services team on multi-family and commercial modular projects across the West. You’ll oversee punch lists, warranty work, and post-install repairs while managing field teams, budgets, and quality on active job sites.
General Superintendent
Employer: Loenbro, LLC
Location: Boise, ID (onsite, travel up to 20%)
Type: Full-time, Exempt
Salary: Not listed (competitive with full benefits)
Run large-scale electrical and infrastructure projects (data centers, substations, industrial facilities). This role leads multiple superintendents and field teams, with a strong focus on safety, NEC compliance, and complex power systems.
CEO/Owner – Home Improvement Franchise Opportunity
Employer: Riverrock Group, LLC (via RedBalloon)
Location: Boise, ID (franchise ownership)
Type: Full-time business owner
Salary: Not listed (franchise earnings; top 25% averaged almost $13M in 2024 sales)
Own and grow a home-improvement franchise with a 30+ year track record and strong brand support. Ideal for senior leaders with P&L, sales/marketing, and team-building experience who want to run their own high-margin business.
Strategy & Transformation Manager – Finance
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Boise, ID (open to various US locations; low travel 0–10%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $118,700–$243,700 + potential annual incentive
Deadline: Recruiting ends November 21, 2026
Lead finance transformation workstreams that modernize Deloitte’s internal finance operations and AI-enabled ecosystem. You’ll work directly with Finance leadership, manage teams, and build models and presentations for senior stakeholders.
Project Manager – Construction & Engineering (Micron)
Employer: Archer (recruiting for Micron Technology)
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own complex, highly technical construction projects for Micron facilities from concept through completion. You’ll manage scope, schedule, budget, and vendors while driving safety and quality in a semiconductor environment.
Director, Center Store
Employer: Albertsons Companies
Location: Boise, ID or Centennial, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (competitive wages + potential quarterly bonus)
Set strategy for Center Store (Grocery, Frozen, Dairy, NOSHE, GM/HBC) in the Mountain West market. This is a senior retail merchandising role focused on sales programs, pricing, vendor relations, and category performance.
Operations Manager
Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$110,000 per year
Lead site operations for a facilities services contract, including staffing, scheduling, quality audits, budgets, and client relations. Good fit if you like hands-on leadership, compliance, and building strong customer partnerships.
Senior Operations Manager
Employer: NxEdge / AceCo Manufacturing (Enpro company)
Location: Boise, ID (McGregor facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run production operations and Manufacturing Engineering at a precision machining site serving the semiconductor industry. You’ll own safety, quality, delivery, cost, and continuous improvement while leading managers, engineers, and shop-floor teams.
Facilities Basebuild Project Manager
Employer: Micron Technology
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage major basebuild and infrastructure projects that support Micron’s manufacturing growth. This role covers full project lifecycle—planning, budgeting, risk, vendors, and compliance—for complex industrial facilities.
Sr. Project Manager – Controls & Automation
Employer: BW Design Group (Design Group)
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$170,000
Lead automation and controls projects for industrial and consumer-product clients. You’ll manage teams delivering PLC/HMI, SCADA, and power distribution solutions while also growing the local/regional automation business.
Account Specialist
Employer: RRD
Location: Boise, ID (100% onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $59,700–$90,700 per year
Coordinate client onboarding and campaigns for variable print and pre-media projects. This is a client-facing project management role focused on scopes of work, schedules, workflows, and keeping campaigns on track.
Senior Project Engineer / Project Engineer
Employer: TrueBuild Partners (for a Boise GC)
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + benefits, PTO, potential bonus
Support commercial construction projects from precon through closeout. You’ll handle RFIs, submittals, scheduling support, subcontractor coordination, and field support while working closely with PMs and Superintendents.
Senior Project Manager – Commercial Construction
Employer: TrueBuild Partners (for a Boise GC)
Location: Boise, ID
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$190,000 + benefits, vehicle, 401(k) match, 5 weeks PTO
Take full ownership of ground-up commercial, industrial, and multifamily projects. This senior PM role covers budget, schedule, contracts, and team leadership for a well-regarded GC with strong backlog.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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