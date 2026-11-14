Boise’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid, full-time roles if you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product.

Employer: Kenworth Sales Company

Kenworth Sales Company Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$40/hour, depending on experience

Work on truck body repairs for the 2025 Kenworth Dealer of the Year at a large, stable dealership group. This role is physical and hands-on, with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off) and ongoing training in a busy body shop.

Employer: MasTec Industrial, a MasTec Company

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive, with performance reviews)

Entry-level field role helping install electrical systems on industrial and clean energy projects. You’ll work outdoors, learn from journeyman electricians, and get access to 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, and disability and life coverage.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Boise, ID (Onsite, some travel)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: Not listed (competitive salary with benefits)

Senior leadership role running large-scale electrical and industrial construction projects (often $50M+). You’ll oversee field teams, safety, schedule, and budget, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and professional development.

Employer: spaces (Formerly OEC)

Location: Boise, ID 83702 (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Hands-on role installing commercial and residential furniture, plus related work like flooring, tile, doors, glass, light electrical, and drywall. Great fit if you’re a multi-skill installer with 3+ years commercial furniture experience, and want health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.